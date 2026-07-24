Lifestyle NO FILTER Meghan McCain, 41, Melts Down in Wild Ozempic and Botox Rant The podcaster slammed critics after her podcast clip went viral.

Meghan McCain managed to turn a viral political clip into an opportunity for a lengthy monologue about her appearance—this time taking aim at popular cosmetic procedures and GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The former View co-host, 41, used the final minutes of Wednesday’s episode of Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain to walk viewers through several eras of her appearance—and explain why she no longer resembles any of them.

Meghan McCain has repeatedly defended herself against body-shaming critics. ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

“I am going to age. I’m going to get older. I am fatter because I’ve had three kids,” McCain declared. “I look different because I don’t have professional hair and makeup every day.”

The detour began after McCain noted that a clip from Tuesday’s show, in which she praised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a “generational talent,” had escaped the podcast’s usual audience and spread across X.

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“He is like Obama,” McCain said in the viral video. “We should all thank God he can’t run for president because he would be a formidable candidate.”

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McCain unloaded on commenters after a clip of her praising Mamdani went viral, reigniting comparisons to her younger self. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

McCain claimed the clip reached “more liberal spaces” where strangers began commenting on how “old and ugly” she looked.

The video, shared by a commentary account on X, attracted more than 41,000 views. And while a majority of the comments were slamming McCain’s apparent shift to the left, a collection of replies focused almost entirely on McCain’s body.

“Holy s--t she’s a fat pig,” one user wrote.

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Another said she was “looking more like her dad,” the late Sen. John McCain.

A third wrote, “Our only hope is that she eats him,” before claiming that she was “not recognizable as female anymore.”

Rather than leaving the trolls to their work, McCain arrived with visual aids.

She had a producer display childhood photos and images from her father’s 2008 presidential campaign before explaining that the public must stop expecting her to remain frozen in time.

Meghan McCain wants commenters to stop comparing her 41-year-old body to how she looked on the campaign trail with her father in 2008. John Gress/REUTERS

“I’m no longer five years old with my dad running for Senate,” she said. “I’m no longer 22 years old [with] my dad running for president. I’m no longer 32 years old working at The View. I’m almost 42 years old.”

Her co-host, Miranda Wilkins, then joined the cosmetic roll call.

“We don’t get Botox. We haven’t had the thread facelift,” Wilkins said. “We’re not on Ozempic.”

Wilkins added that the pair do their own hair and makeup and do not have time to conceal gray roots or visit the salon regularly.

McCain's co-host, Miranda Wilkins, jumped in to declare that the pair have not given in to Hollywood's favorite cosmetic procedures. Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain/ Youtube

McCain promised that she would continue aging without a facelift or injectables, even if that meant “looking like a crypt keeper.”

“I may be a f---ing nepo baby, but I’m a real person,” she added.

The podcast host also suggested her appearance made the show more relatable to its audience of “normies,” who she presumed similarly lacked time for professional glam, Ozempic, and daily gym sessions.

Meghan McCain appears on the March 20, 2020, episode of "The View." Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

It was the latest installment in McCain’s long-running public vendetta toward the blockbuster weight-loss drug.

In March, two months after welcoming her son Ransom, McCain encouraged critics to “keep the fat comments coming” while announcing that she would not use Ozempic after having her third child.

McCain displayed a series of photos ranging from childhood to her time on the campaign trail, arguing that she will continue to age. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“No judgment to those that do, but I just don’t believe in the concept of a magic shot—everything has a price,” she wrote on X, adding, “I also don’t want my face to change.”

McCain made a similar declaration on her podcast in May 2024 after critics compared her to Brendan Fraser’s 600-pound character in The Whale following televised appearances in New York City.

“I don’t want to starve myself,” she said. “And people have a real problem with that.”

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