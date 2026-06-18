Lifestyle THINNING HAIR, DO CARE Politician, 34, Reveals He Uses a Popular Hair-Loss Treatment The mayor of New York City shared his strategy for avoiding a hair transplant down the road. The Daily Beast/Getty

The mayor of New York City said he is proactively addressing hair loss with a popular treatment.

On Wednesday, a clip of Zohran Mamdani began trending on the popular r/Fauxmoi subreddit.

In the short video, clipped from the June 2 episode of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, the 34-year-old mayor of New York City revealed details about his hair journey.

During the NBA Finals, Zohran Mamdani said he had been on minoxidil for six months. Pictured here celebrating the historical NBA win at the New York Knicks Parade in New York City on June 18, 2026. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

While the rising democratic socialist star was still being mic’d up for the episode, he complimented Pablo Torre, the host of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show, on his hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torre thanked his “Philippine DNA” for his enviably thick hairline, to which Mamdani stated that he could thank a drug for his.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I’m on that minoxidil,” Mamdani said, referring to the popular medicine used to prevent and address hair loss. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine, the most popular hair-loss treatment in the U.S.

Former President Barack Obama and Mayor Zohran Mamdani sing "The Wheels on the Bus" during a shared reading event at Learning Through Play Pre-K on April 18, 2026, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Pool/Getty Images

“Are you really?” the host asked.

“Yeah, yeah,” Mamdani said, adding, “I’m just telling you the truth.”

The user who posted the interview on Reddit pointed out that the mayor received a recommendation for minoxidil from Hasan Piker, a popular left-wing Twitch streamer, during an April 2025 interview titled “Talking to NYC’s Future Mayor.”

The social media-savvy mayor revealed to Torre that he had been using the medicine for six months, but did not specify the brand or the route he uses to administer it.

Minoxidil is available over the counter as a topical solution or a foam, and as a prescription pill.

Play Video

When Torre asked if Mamdani’s hair loss was driven by his new job leading the most populous city in the U.S., the mayor said he had noticed the changes before he took office on January 1, 2026.

Mamdani joked that he started using the drug to avoid having to get a hair transplant.

“I’m just like trying to push off Turkey like out of the term,” he quipped with a laugh, referring to one of the most popular destinations for hair transplants.

Zohran Mamdani said he noticed changes to his hair before taking office. Pictured here in November 2025. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

People were excited about the mayor’s openness regarding an issue that is especially common among men.

One person commented on the video, “The mayor of my city immediately jumping into minoxidil and eventual hair transplants—that’s a guy I can relate to.”

People online praised Zohran Mamdani for his openness. Reddit/FauxMoi

On the Reddit post, the top comment with over 3,200 likes reads, “I love when men worry about their appearance. We need to balance the scales.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seen showing off his Knicks jersey at the 69th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 14, 2026, in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Another commenter quipped, “God bless Turkey, Minoxidil and finasteride,” referring to another widely used hair-loss treatment. They added, “Nothing to be ashamed of, Zohran. More men should be open about it.”

Whatever Mamdani is doing appears to be working: Based on photos taken a decade apart, his hairline has yet to budge a centimeter in the last 10 years.

Zohran Mamdani in 2016 and 2026. The Daily Beast/Getty

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog