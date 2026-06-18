Politician, 34, Reveals He Uses a Popular Hair-Loss Treatment
The mayor of New York City said he is proactively addressing hair loss with a popular treatment.
On Wednesday, a clip of Zohran Mamdani began trending on the popular r/Fauxmoi subreddit.
In the short video, clipped from the June 2 episode of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, the 34-year-old mayor of New York City revealed details about his hair journey.
While the rising democratic socialist star was still being mic’d up for the episode, he complimented Pablo Torre, the host of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show, on his hair.
Torre thanked his “Philippine DNA” for his enviably thick hairline, to which Mamdani stated that he could thank a drug for his.
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“I’m on that minoxidil,” Mamdani said, referring to the popular medicine used to prevent and address hair loss. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine, the most popular hair-loss treatment in the U.S.
“Are you really?” the host asked.
“Yeah, yeah,” Mamdani said, adding, “I’m just telling you the truth.”
The user who posted the interview on Reddit pointed out that the mayor received a recommendation for minoxidil from Hasan Piker, a popular left-wing Twitch streamer, during an April 2025 interview titled “Talking to NYC’s Future Mayor.”
The social media-savvy mayor revealed to Torre that he had been using the medicine for six months, but did not specify the brand or the route he uses to administer it.
Minoxidil is available over the counter as a topical solution or a foam, and as a prescription pill.
When Torre asked if Mamdani’s hair loss was driven by his new job leading the most populous city in the U.S., the mayor said he had noticed the changes before he took office on January 1, 2026.
Mamdani joked that he started using the drug to avoid having to get a hair transplant.
“I’m just like trying to push off Turkey like out of the term,” he quipped with a laugh, referring to one of the most popular destinations for hair transplants.
People were excited about the mayor’s openness regarding an issue that is especially common among men.
One person commented on the video, “The mayor of my city immediately jumping into minoxidil and eventual hair transplants—that’s a guy I can relate to.”
On the Reddit post, the top comment with over 3,200 likes reads, “I love when men worry about their appearance. We need to balance the scales.”
Another commenter quipped, “God bless Turkey, Minoxidil and finasteride,” referring to another widely used hair-loss treatment. They added, “Nothing to be ashamed of, Zohran. More men should be open about it.”
Whatever Mamdani is doing appears to be working: Based on photos taken a decade apart, his hairline has yet to budge a centimeter in the last 10 years.
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