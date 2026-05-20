Lifestyle DR. INTERNET, MD Jack Osbourne Blasts Trolls Calling Him ‘Grossly Underweight’ The youngest Osbourne is hitting back at rumors that he is “sick.”

Jack Osbourne is firing back at online trolls who are convinced his dramatic slimdown means he’s secretly battling a health crisis.

The son of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne unloaded on critics in a profanity-filled Instagram video Tuesday after months of speculation over his noticeably leaner physique.

The mounting concern comes after Osbourne’s stint on the U.K. reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where contestants survive on sparse food rations and grueling outdoor challenges.

“All right, I cannot believe I’m having to actually make this f---ing video,” Osbourne, 40, said at the start of the clip, blasting headlines claiming he looked “sick” or “grossly underweight.”

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Critics have called out what they see as a dramatic departure from Jack Osbourne's early 2000's size. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

The reality star insisted nothing dramatic had changed since leaving the competition series roughly six months ago. “I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle,” he said. “I’ve been the same f---ing weight.”

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According to Osbourne, the real reason fans suddenly think he looks different is much simpler: “I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That’s the only f---ing difference.”

Osbourne explained that his transformation has actually been years in the making—not some sudden collapse tied to illness or extreme dieting. He said he once weighed 220 pounds but gradually dropped to 155 through long-term lifestyle changes and intense physical training.

Jack Osbourne's slim appearance following the death of his father Ozzy Osbourne sparked health concerns for the star. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

“What’s the big f---ing deal?” he asked. “I’m five foot eight and a half, and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy.”

The reality TV veteran appeared especially irritated by the increasingly dramatic headlines surrounding his looks, saying article after article had been pushed into his social media feeds, suggesting he was secretly unwell.

Osbourne then singled out an OK! Magazine reporter over multiple stories questioning his weight, including one headline branding him “unrecognizable” nearly a year after Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

Jack and Kelly Osbourne have been the subject of intense body shaming for decades. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

In response, Osbourne sarcastically invited the reporter to attend one of his jiu-jitsu training sessions, “and you’ll see how f---ing hard I train because this is insane.”

The renewed scrutiny over the Osbournes’ appearances comes after Sharon Osbourne, 73, and daughter Kelly Osbourne, 41, both faced years of public obsession over their weight loss.

Kelly has openly discussed undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and later using GLP-1 medications. After Ozzy Osbourne’s death last July, she lashed out at commenters accusing her of looking too scarily thin.

“My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can,” Kelly said in a since-deleted video. “So to all those people, f--- off.”

Jack Osbourne has spoken out against his mother, Sharon Osbourne, for using Ozempic to lose weight. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Sharon Osbourne has also spoken candidly about using Ozempic after previously undergoing gastric band surgery in 1999. The former co-host of The Talk admitted in 2023 that the medication left her looking “too gaunt” and struggling to regain weight after dropping under 100 pounds.

Jack himself has publicly questioned whether the medication was right for his mother, saying on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast that he “was not a fan” of her using it.

The father of five has taken control of his health in recent years after overcoming addiction struggles, appearing on physically grueling competition series, including Dancing With the Stars and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

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