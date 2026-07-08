Lifestyle IF THE SHOE FITS GLP-1 Users Say New Side Effect Is Harder to Ignore Than ‘Ozempic Face’ It may leave patients looking for new sneakers. Peter Dazeley/Peter Dazeley

The GLP-1 boom has officially reached people’s toes.

Doctors are warning about “Ozempic feet,” the unglamorous label for feet that suddenly look bonier, feel more painful, or no longer fit the shoes that were perfectly fine a few months earlier.

Doctors say the trend appears to be less about the drugs themselves than what can happen when weight comes off quickly from a part of the body most people rarely think about, Dr. Claire Morrow, a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist, said.

The phenomenon is not listed among the most common side effects of Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 medications LEE SMITH/REUTERS

The changes are not listed among the most common side effects of Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 medications. But doctors say rapid weight loss can leave the feet looking bonier, looser, or more deflated than they did before

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The once-niche diabetes drugs have surged in popularity since the FDA approved Wegovy for chronic weight management in 2021. A KFF poll last year found that about 1 in 8 U.S. adults reported using a GLP-1 medication.

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Morrow warned that the skin may not always keep pace when weight drops.

Users of the popular weight-loss medication are reporting surprising side effects. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

“If weight loss is too rapid, the skin doesn’t have time to adjust,” Morrow said. “This can create loose or sagging skin on your feet, making it appear deflated.”

The effect can be especially noticeable on the tops of the feet, where a loss of fat may make veins and tendons stand out more than they did before. That bony, sagging look has already become social media fodder for celebrities who have been public about using weight-loss medication.

Sharon Osbourne, who has said she lost 42 pounds on Ozempic, was picked apart online after sharing a photo with her grandson that left her feet on full display.

Online users diagnosed Sharon Osbourne with "Ozempic feet" after she put her feet on display in an Instagram post. Sharon Osbourne/ Instagram

Oprah Winfrey was pulled into the conversation after users noticed her walking cautiously beside Gayle King at the Chloé runway show after proudly dropping over 50 lbs while taking GLP-1 medications.

Doctors say the bigger concern is not just how the feet look. Dr. Dana Figura, a podiatric foot and ankle surgery specialist, said some patients on GLP-1 medications have described feeling as if they are “walking on pebbles.” Others have reported burning or aching in the ball of the foot, heel pain, and shoe-fit problems they did not have before.

Figura warned that the bottom of the foot has natural cushioning under the heel and ball. When those fat pads thin out after rapid weight loss, there may be less shock absorption between the bones and the ground.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on March 5, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Some patients have also reported going down a full shoe size after losing weight, Figura said. That may sound harmless, but shoes that suddenly feel too loose can create problems, including rubbing, instability, blisters, and calluses.

The problem may also be compounded by muscle loss. Researchers found that approximately 25% to 40% of the weight loss during GLP-1 treatment may be attributable to lean mass. This could prove troubling for patients because small muscles in the feet help support the arches and keep the body stable while walking.

Morrow said people who lose more than 15 to 20 percent of their body weight in under a year may be at higher risk for these kinds of changes.

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To help prevent undesirable side effects, doctors recommend maintaining protein intake, doing resistance training, and talking to a physician if weight loss is occurring too quickly. Morrow said patients using medications like Ozempic for weight loss may also want to ask whether their dose should be adjusted so weight comes off more gradually.

Figura also recommends getting feet measured again, wearing the correct shoe size, and using extra cushioning, such as heel cups or inserts, if the fat pads feel thinner.

There may be one upside: Morrow noted that weight loss can reduce strain on the feet and lower-body joints, which may lower the risk of common problems like plantar fasciitis.

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