Martha Stewart Poses in Hot Tub Photo to Celebrate Turning 85
Martha Stewart celebrated her 85th birthday in style and comfort.
On August 3, the lifestyle mogul celebrated her milestone birthday, posing in a hot tub in a black swimsuit.
In her Instagram stories, Stewart pouted at the camera, her hair flawlessly styled in a side part, the layers swooped away from her face with soft curls.
“The new hot tub is AMAZING!” she wrote on the picture.
In April, Stewart posted on Instagram about her mountaintop summer house’s “big pool project.”
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She was hopeful that the construction at her 12-bedroom Skylands estate in Seal Harbor, Maine, would be completed by summer.
“Pool house construction must commence, terracing and landscaping must be completed and outdoor furniture restored and readied,” Stewart wrote.
Adding, “To think that this beautiful pool will be filled with kids and friends soon is very, very exciting.”
On Monday, Stewart also posted a video collage on Instagram.
It was made by Marquee Brands, which owns her lifestyle brand, to celebrate Stewart’s special day.
In the clip, many celebrities, like NBC Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, wished Stewart a happy birthday, calling her “an icon” and “a legend.”
“Hey Martha, it’s me, your favorite chef,” Gordon Ramsay said in his section of the video, wishing “gorgeous” Stewart a happy birthday.
“I’m so grateful for everything you have taught all of us; you’re such an inspiration, and I love you,” Kris Jenner said in her clip.
The busy beauty entrepreneur, author, and cook is a TV legend, but she’s not planning to add “Real Housewife” to her resume.
In July, Stewart revealed that Andy Cohen had asked her to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, but the entertainment industry veteran declined for a simple reason.
“I’m not a housewife anymore. I’m a homemaker,” Stewart said.
Stewart has only married once, to publisher Andrew Stewart. The pair tied the knot in 1961, but separated in 1987 before finalizing their divorce in 1990.
They share a daughter, Alexis, who has blessed Stewart with two grandchildren: Jude, 15, and Truman, 14.
In March, Stewart said she is too busy to date, but knows that she’s ”a very good catch.”
“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” she said.
Despite declining the offer to join the Real Housewives cast, Stewart will soon be immortalized on film in another way.
Actress Cate Blanchett, 57, will star as Stewart in an upcoming biopic, Good Thing. Blanchett described herself as “a drooling fan” of Stewart, although the pair has yet to meet in person.
Stewart has expressed excitement over the project, unlike her 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha.
In September 2024 at the Retail Influencer CEO Forum, during an onstage interview with Joanna Coles, the Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer, Stewart referred to the documentary as “lazy.”
“It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair,” she said, alluding to her 2004 scandal over insider trading, which led her to five months in federal prison.
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