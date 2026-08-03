Lifestyle GO WITH THE FLOW Martha Stewart Poses in Hot Tub Photo to Celebrate Turning 85 The lifestyle mogul kept the festivities low-key for her milestone birthday. JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

Martha Stewart celebrated her 85th birthday in style and comfort.

On August 3, the lifestyle mogul celebrated her milestone birthday, posing in a hot tub in a black swimsuit.

In her Instagram stories, Stewart pouted at the camera, her hair flawlessly styled in a side part, the layers swooped away from her face with soft curls.

“The new hot tub is AMAZING!” she wrote on the picture.

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Martha Stewart celebrated her birthday with a picture of herself in a hot tub. Instagram/Martha Stewart

In April, Stewart posted on Instagram about her mountaintop summer house’s “big pool project.”

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She was hopeful that the construction at her 12-bedroom Skylands estate in Seal Harbor, Maine, would be completed by summer.

“Pool house construction must commence, terracing and landscaping must be completed and outdoor furniture restored and readied,” Stewart wrote.

Adding, “To think that this beautiful pool will be filled with kids and friends soon is very, very exciting.”

In April, Martha Stewart announced that her estate and pool would undergo renovation. Instagram/Martha Stewart

On Monday, Stewart also posted a video collage on Instagram.

It was made by Marquee Brands, which owns her lifestyle brand, to celebrate Stewart’s special day.

In the clip, many celebrities, like NBC Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, wished Stewart a happy birthday, calling her “an icon” and “a legend.”

“Hey Martha, it’s me, your favorite chef,” Gordon Ramsay said in his section of the video, wishing “gorgeous” Stewart a happy birthday.

“I’m so grateful for everything you have taught all of us; you’re such an inspiration, and I love you,” Kris Jenner said in her clip.

Martha Stewart at the 44th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon at Central Park Conservatory Garden on May 06, 2026, in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The busy beauty entrepreneur, author, and cook is a TV legend, but she’s not planning to add “Real Housewife” to her resume.

In July, Stewart revealed that Andy Cohen had asked her to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, but the entertainment industry veteran declined for a simple reason.

“I’m not a housewife anymore. I’m a homemaker,” Stewart said.

Martha Stewart has one child, Alexis Stewart. Pictured here together in New York City in 2009. David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Stewart has only married once, to publisher Andrew Stewart. The pair tied the knot in 1961, but separated in 1987 before finalizing their divorce in 1990.

They share a daughter, Alexis, who has blessed Stewart with two grandchildren: Jude, 15, and Truman, 14.

In March, Stewart said she is too busy to date, but knows that she’s ”a very good catch.”

“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” she said.

Cate Blanchett is set to portray Martha Stewart in an upcoming biopic. GARETH CATTERMOLE/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Despite declining the offer to join the Real Housewives cast, Stewart will soon be immortalized on film in another way.

Actress Cate Blanchett, 57, will star as Stewart in an upcoming biopic, Good Thing. Blanchett described herself as “a drooling fan” of Stewart, although the pair has yet to meet in person.

Martha Stewart and Joanna Coles at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Julie Stapen

Stewart has expressed excitement over the project, unlike her 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha.

In September 2024 at the Retail Influencer CEO Forum, during an onstage interview with Joanna Coles, the Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer, Stewart referred to the documentary as “lazy.”

“It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair,” she said, alluding to her 2004 scandal over insider trading, which led her to five months in federal prison.

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