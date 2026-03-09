Lifestyle FLYING SOLO Martha Stewart Reveals Why She’s Single at 84, Decades After Her Divorce She’s a great catch, and she knows it—but there’s something stopping her from joining the swipe game. Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park

Martha Stewart revealed why she remains unattached at 84, decades after she divorced her one and only husband.

“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” Stewart told Page Six. “I’m a very good catch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Stewart’s well-documented “total package” status, the lifestyle mogul remains unattached.

Martha Stewart wore yellow at the Hudson River Park Friends 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City in March 2026. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park

Her reason? “I don’t have any time,” she informed the outlet during the River Park Friends 10th Annual Hudson Playground Committee Luncheon on March 6.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In February alone, Stewart worked as a special correspondent at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, attended New York Fashion Week, and hosted a dinner to celebrate the launch of a new night cream from her skincare brand, Elm Biosciences.

Martha Stewart at the Elm Biosciences Dinner in Los Angeles, 2026. Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images

Even when she’s not traveling or hosting, her schedule remains busy: According to Page Six, Stewart left her house at 6.30 a.m. and arrived home at 9 p.m. the day before the Annual Luncheon.

“This week I completely redid a room. I got a new rug, we were moving furniture, it’s spring cleaning time!” she said.

Stewart has tied the knot only once. She married publisher Andrew Stewart in 1961. Four years later, the couple welcomed a daughter, Alexis, but ultimately separated in 1987 and divorced in 1990.

Alexis Stewart and mother, Martha Stewart, at the 2nd Annual Gala benefitting the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mt. Sinai in New York City in 2009. David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2022, while playing a round of “two truths and a lie” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stewart revealed that she had briefly dated Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, but had broken things off because after finding herself struck with fear by his infamously cannibalistic Silence of the Lambs character, Hannibal Lecter.

“I have a big house in Maine that’s way by itself on the 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there, I couldn’t because all I could think of was him eating, you know…” she told DeGeneres.

Stewart was also romantically linked to billionaire Charles Simonyi from 1993 to 2008. In her Netflix documentary, Martha, she referred to their breakup as her “second divorce.”

Martha Stewart with Charles Simonyi at The Russian National Orchestra's 15th Anniversary Gala in New York City in 2006. Scott Rudd/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Although Stewart remains single, she does not fail to notice the men around her.

She recently revealed an unusual morning habit while on the In Bed with Paige DeSorbo podcast: she bathes before exercising, showering at 5.45 a.m. in order to arrive at the gym fresh and clean by 6.30 a.m.

“I never go to the gym without showering. I would never go anywhere—I would not leave the second floor of my house without showering,” she told the host, adding that she also put on a subtle layer of makeup before hitting the gym.

She explained, “And I look really good. I have to, because there’s men in the gym. And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog