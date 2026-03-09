Martha Stewart Reveals Why She’s Single at 84, Decades After Her Divorce
Martha Stewart revealed why she remains unattached at 84, decades after she divorced her one and only husband.
“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” Stewart told Page Six. “I’m a very good catch.”
Despite Stewart’s well-documented “total package” status, the lifestyle mogul remains unattached.
Her reason? “I don’t have any time,” she informed the outlet during the River Park Friends 10th Annual Hudson Playground Committee Luncheon on March 6.
In February alone, Stewart worked as a special correspondent at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, attended New York Fashion Week, and hosted a dinner to celebrate the launch of a new night cream from her skincare brand, Elm Biosciences.
Even when she’s not traveling or hosting, her schedule remains busy: According to Page Six, Stewart left her house at 6.30 a.m. and arrived home at 9 p.m. the day before the Annual Luncheon.
“This week I completely redid a room. I got a new rug, we were moving furniture, it’s spring cleaning time!” she said.
Stewart has tied the knot only once. She married publisher Andrew Stewart in 1961. Four years later, the couple welcomed a daughter, Alexis, but ultimately separated in 1987 and divorced in 1990.
In 2022, while playing a round of “two truths and a lie” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stewart revealed that she had briefly dated Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, but had broken things off because after finding herself struck with fear by his infamously cannibalistic Silence of the Lambs character, Hannibal Lecter.
“I have a big house in Maine that’s way by itself on the 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there, I couldn’t because all I could think of was him eating, you know…” she told DeGeneres.
Stewart was also romantically linked to billionaire Charles Simonyi from 1993 to 2008. In her Netflix documentary, Martha, she referred to their breakup as her “second divorce.”
Although Stewart remains single, she does not fail to notice the men around her.
She recently revealed an unusual morning habit while on the In Bed with Paige DeSorbo podcast: she bathes before exercising, showering at 5.45 a.m. in order to arrive at the gym fresh and clean by 6.30 a.m.
“I never go to the gym without showering. I would never go anywhere—I would not leave the second floor of my house without showering,” she told the host, adding that she also put on a subtle layer of makeup before hitting the gym.
She explained, “And I look really good. I have to, because there’s men in the gym. And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”
