Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, 84, shared the simple skincare hack she relies on for clear, healthy skin. It’s a simple trick, though it may increase the amount of laundry you do each week.

“This is what I do every day before I leave the house,” Stewart said, kicking off a video with Vogue about her morning routine.

“First, a really hot face cloth. My face is already very clean because I do that at night,” she said, taking a white cloth to her face and neck. To cleanse, Stewart reached for a surprisingly affordable product: Mario Badescu’s AHA Botanical Body Wash ($9, Mario Badescu).

“This is the soap I use on my face. I have been a visitor to a Mario Badescu spa for more than 45 years, and I love, I love their products,” Stewart explained.

“And then a really cold face cloth. This just calms my skin, closes the pores...and it makes me feel fresh,” she said, pressing another white towel against her face.

After applying a tinted sunscreen on her face and hands, Stewart used yet another white face cloth to wipe the excess makeup from her hands.

“At home, I have dark cloths, dark gray or dark brown for removing makeup,” she said, adding, “And I only use a cloth once. And it goes to the laundry. Towels once, and they go to the laundry.”

But why all the linens, Martha?

“First of all, I’m a fanatic about cleanliness,” Stewart said. “And second of all, it’s a luxury. It’s one of my little luxuries: clean towels, clean sheets, clean pillow slips...I don’t like to have things that are used. I like to have fresh.”

Based on this video alone, we could count at least four facecloths that were part of Stewart’s daily routine—a lifestyle choice we imagine Bethenny Frankel would agree with. The Real Housewives of New York star recently made headlines for the bacterial infection she claims to have contracted from dirty towels during a luxurious getaway in St. Barts.