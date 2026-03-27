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Martha Stewart Reveals Her Ideal Man—Right Down to His Hairline

After years of enjoying single life, Stewart detailed the qualities she values most.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At 84, Martha Stewart knows what she likes.

The Emmy-winning lifestyle mogul listed the ideal qualities for a man in an interview with People.

Besides the obvious “nice-looking,” Stewart said she liked a man with “nice teeth and a nice smile.”

She also values high intelligence and a good sense of humor—two traits many daters seek out. For Martha, though, those characteristics should come with an equally impressive bank account.

Martha Stewart at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020.

Martha Stewart at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Danny Moloshok/Reuters

“Rich helps,” Stewart told the outlet with a laugh. “Very rich helps even more. A plane and a yacht would be very nice... I love yachts.”

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Unlike some women, however, Stewart believes men with any hairline can be attractive—with one small caveat.

Emma Stone and Martha Stewart.
SNIP SNIP

Martha Stewart’s Stylist Recommends This Cut for Fine Hair

Roosa Rahkonen

“Bald or not bald—I don’t care,” Stewart said, adding, “If they have a nice-shaped head, it’s fine.”

These details come just weeks after she shared her relatable reason for staying single: she’s simply too busy.

In March alone, Stewart opened her second restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart in Connecticut, created a signature cocktail for her friend Snoop Dogg’s spirits brand Gin&Juice, hosted a St. Patrick’s Day dinner for 13 friends, and modeled for the clothing brand Mother, among other things.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017.

Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Reuters

She also prepared her new collection of kitchen supplies and her next book, The Martha, both of which are coming soon.

Martha Stewart attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City.
DIRTY LAUNDRY

Martha Stewart Shares Her One Strict Rule About Towels

Roosa Rahkonen

In early March, Stewart said that, despite not actually being in the dating game, she is well aware of her value as a partner.

Martha Stewart at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in 2023.

Martha Stewart at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in 2023.

ANDREW KELLY/Andrew Kelly/Reuters

“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” she said. “I’m a very good catch.”

Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Tribeca 360 on March 06, 2026 in New York City.
FLYING SOLO

Martha Stewart Reveals Why She's Still Single at 84

Roosa Rahkonen

Stewart has been married once, having tied the knot with publisher Andrew Stewart in 1961. The couple divorced in 1990 after three years of separation, and share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, 60, who followed in her mother’s media footsteps as a television and radio presenter.

Alexis Stewart and mother Martha Stewart at the MARTHA STEWART Center for Living at Mt. Sinai 2nd Annual Gala in New York City in 2009.

Alexis Stewart and her mother, Martha Stewart, at the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mt. Sinai 2nd Annual Gala in New York City in 2009.

David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While Stewart enjoys a busy lifestyle, she admits she can’t help but look around just in case a man with a nice smile and nicely shaped head wanders into her orbit. During an episode of the In Bed with Paige DeSorbo podcast, she stated that she showers and applies makeup before heading to the gym in the mornings.

Emma Stone and Martha Stewart.
SNIP SNIP

Martha Stewart’s Stylist Recommends This Cut for Fine Hair

Roosa Rahkonen

“I look really good. I have to, because there’s men in the gym,” she joked. “And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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