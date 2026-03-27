Martha Stewart Reveals Her Ideal Man—Right Down to His Hairline
At 84, Martha Stewart knows what she likes.
The Emmy-winning lifestyle mogul listed the ideal qualities for a man in an interview with People.
Besides the obvious “nice-looking,” Stewart said she liked a man with “nice teeth and a nice smile.”
She also values high intelligence and a good sense of humor—two traits many daters seek out. For Martha, though, those characteristics should come with an equally impressive bank account.
“Rich helps,” Stewart told the outlet with a laugh. “Very rich helps even more. A plane and a yacht would be very nice... I love yachts.”
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Unlike some women, however, Stewart believes men with any hairline can be attractive—with one small caveat.
“Bald or not bald—I don’t care,” Stewart said, adding, “If they have a nice-shaped head, it’s fine.”
These details come just weeks after she shared her relatable reason for staying single: she’s simply too busy.
In March alone, Stewart opened her second restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart in Connecticut, created a signature cocktail for her friend Snoop Dogg’s spirits brand Gin&Juice, hosted a St. Patrick’s Day dinner for 13 friends, and modeled for the clothing brand Mother, among other things.
She also prepared her new collection of kitchen supplies and her next book, The Martha, both of which are coming soon.
In early March, Stewart said that, despite not actually being in the dating game, she is well aware of her value as a partner.
“I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills,” she said. “I’m a very good catch.”
Stewart has been married once, having tied the knot with publisher Andrew Stewart in 1961. The couple divorced in 1990 after three years of separation, and share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, 60, who followed in her mother’s media footsteps as a television and radio presenter.
While Stewart enjoys a busy lifestyle, she admits she can’t help but look around just in case a man with a nice smile and nicely shaped head wanders into her orbit. During an episode of the In Bed with Paige DeSorbo podcast, she stated that she showers and applies makeup before heading to the gym in the mornings.
“I look really good. I have to, because there’s men in the gym,” she joked. “And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”
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