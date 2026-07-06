Lifestyle AN UP-LIFTING EVOLUTION Man Gets Midlife Makeover With Chin Implant, Facelift, and Nose Job The results of his multistep transformation brought him to tears. The Daily Beast

A man’s decision to undergo a multi-surgery makeover at 49 resulted in tears of joy when he finally saw the results.

Rod spent his youth touring with a punk rock band, playing more than 52 shows a year. But as he moved into a new career, he no longer felt comfortable with some of the aesthetic decisions of his past. Now a salon owner and hairstylist, Rod says he felt drawn to a different sense of style—one that did not, for instance, include stretched ears or liberty spikes.

The transition from a rock-and-roll bandmate into a successful entrepreneur is what first led him to visit board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Carey Campbell at StarkMD Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center in Philadelphia.

As the two talked and Rod grew more comfortable, he started to express his other concerns and insecurities.

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The narrowness of his jaw had always bothered Rod, and, with his 50th birthday approaching, he decided it was finally time to address it in his multipart transformation.

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While Dr. Campbell performed the earlobe repair, she also refined Rod’s jawline with a chin implant.

“A chin implant allows you to increase the projection of the chin forward to balance the profile,” she explained to The Looker.

As a hairstylist, Rod constantly saw scars on his clients after plastic surgery. What led him to Dr. Campbell was that he never managed to spot scars on the clients who came in after visiting her. The Daily Beast

Rod was happy with his results—mostly.

However, due to the change in his jaw, he now found himself paying even more attention to another feature. He became fixated on the way his nose dipped down at the tip.

“He was very self-conscious about his nose. And his nose was kind of a big decision for him, because he felt like it was so much of his look and his personality,” Dr. Campbell said, noting that changing his nose would be a “dramatic” task.

Dr. Campbell continued, “[Rod] and I really sat down and talked about how to make his nose look better while still making him look like himself.”

The rhinoplasty accomplished exactly what Rod had hoped for: the relatively minor tweak addressed his insecurity without making his appearance unrecognizable.

Encouraged by the great results of his two prior surgeries, Rod returned for a third visit four months before turning 50.

This time, the goal was to address the loose skin around his face with a facelift and a neck lift, and to add volume with fat grafting.

Rod was initially worried that changing his nose would alter his appearance too drastically, but he loved the balanced results. The Daily Beast

“We did a deep plane facelift to smooth out his jawline, get rid of his jowls, and just resuspend the volume that had fallen from his cheek down into his lower face,” Dr. Campbell explained.

To further refine Rod’s jawline, she shaved the submandibular glands (located along the upper neck beneath the lower jawbone) during the deep-plane neck lift.

“That helped give him more of the jawline that he never felt like he had [before],” she explained.

Rod also underwent an upper blepharoplasty, also known as an eye lift, to remove excess skin from his upper eyelids and a trichloroacetic acid peel to his lower eyelids to smooth the texture.

Rod cried with joy when he saw his results. The Daily Beast

Right around his fiftieth birthday, Rod returned for his post-op checkup and could not stop praising the results.

“He’s cried multiple times in our office out of gratitude. This was an investment, and it was his 50th birthday present to himself,” Dr. Campbell told The Looker.

Rod said his confidence had soared, and he was finally excited to see his reflection while working with clients in front of the mirror.

He summed up his feelings after the surgeries, stating in a testimonial, “I don’t really know if I have the language to explain how much better I feel and how much more confident I feel.”

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