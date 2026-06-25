Lifestyle HAIR COMES THE GROOM Man, 29, Gets Jaw-Dropping Hair Transplant Just in Time for Wedding He first noticed his hairline receding seven years earlier. The Daily Beast/Dr. Gary Linkov

Jordan Thomas was in his early twenties when he first noticed his hair starting to thin.

At that time, his professional gaming career was in its infancy. But as his profile grew, so did the scrutiny over his appearance.

Six years later, Thomas, who goes by HusKerrs online and boasts more than 1.3 million followers on the popular streaming platform Twitch, began receiving comments about his “balding” appearance during his live streams.

At times, he joked about getting a hair transplant. But he felt no real draw to the procedure until October 2024, six months before his wedding.

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As the big day approached, Thomas, then 29, decided to address his receding hairline and sought help from plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov at Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City.

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Jordan went through hair transplant surgery with Dr. Gary Linkov at Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City. Dr. Gary Linkov

During the procedure, which costs approximately $20,000, Dr. Linkov took 2,550 hair grafts from the back of Thomas’s head and planted them on his frontal scalp.

The goal was a “natural, age-appropriate hairline” that would be thick and not land too low. The results would appear realistic, not over-the-top, as though he’s simply not lost much of his hair at all.

“Some guys will want to drive the hairline down too low, and I will explain to them why—based on where the muscle movements are, and their graft supply, and sometimes their age—it doesn’t belong where they had it when they were 16,” Dr. Linkov told The Looker.

Jordan went through hair transplant surgery with Dr. Gary Linkov at Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City. Dr. Gary Linkov

The high-demand surgeon always aims for results that could occur in nature. He tells clients who seek artificial results that he is not the right doctor for them.

“At the end of the day, it’s my work, and the clients are a kind of a walking billboard,” he said.

Jordan recalled feeling only “minor discomfort” during his procedure.

Over the next few months, he started receiving comments about how great his hair looked.

Jordan went through hair transplant surgery with Dr. Gary Linkov at Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City. Dr. Gary Linkov

Six months after the surgery, around the time of his wedding, he said he was thrilled with the results.

“It has been a blessing to have my hair back, that I had when I was in my late teens and early twenties,” Thomas said in a testimonial.

Every day I wake up, and I’m still in disbelief—just how crazy the transformation was.

Dr. Linkov noted that results at the half-year mark are still considered early, and that the full results can take up to a year and a half to come through. Still, he was thrilled that his client could enjoy the confidence and ease that came with having great hair on his wedding day.

Jordan went through hair transplant surgery with Dr. Gary Linkov at Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City. Dr. Gary Linkov

Just over a year after his surgery, in December 2025, the now 30-year-old was over the moon about his results.

“Every day I wake up, and I’m still in disbelief, especially when I go look at old photos of me, just how crazy the transformation was,” he said, adding that he now gets daily praise on his streams over his thick hair.

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