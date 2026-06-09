Lifestyle TURNING BACK THE CLOCK Retired Teacher, 68, Brought to Tears by Stunning Facelift Results The transformation was so subtle, even her own friends couldn’t tell what she had done. The Daily Beast/Dr. Amit Arunkumar

Beverly always liked to look her best, but it was only when she entered her late forties that she started to feel beautiful.

She enjoyed the feeling and wanted to make it last, so in her fifties, when she noticed signs of aging, she started to undergo laser treatments and get dermal fillers and Botox for upkeep.

But in her sixties, her life changed dramatically.

“When I turned 62, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Beverly told The Looker. “I lost all my hair, and I started having to take an estrogen blocker.”

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After her treatments, Beverly noticed a drastic change in her appearance. “Everything was falling,” she recalled. “I just didn’t look the same.”

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When Beverly, now 68 and a mother of two, retired from her job as a teacher in 2025, she started looking into facelifts.

Her children and friends opposed the procedure, but Beverly stood firm behind her choice.

In February 2026, she prepared to undergo surgery with board-certified San Francisco facial plastic surgeon Dr. Amit Arunkumar, whom she trusted to deliver natural-appearing results.

Beverly's primary concern was the appearance of her neck. The Daily Beast/Dr. Amit Arunkumar

“My focus is on restoring facial balance to the proportions that are natural to my clients,” Dr. Arunkumar told The Looker.

“We always start with two things,” he explained. “First, looking at photos from their youth to understand what looks natural and right for them. And then, we do an exam to better understand what areas they’re seeing changes in recently and over time, and which of those can be treated.”

For Beverly, turning back the clock meant undergoing a deep-plane facelift, a deep-plane necklift, and a lateral temporal brow reset.

“Her primary focus was on treating changes she saw in her neck,” Dr. Arunkumar explained. “So in order for things to look really natural and seamless, it’s often important to treat the other sections of the face as well.”

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Adding, “The deep plane neck lift treats the neck, the facelift treats the bottom two-thirds of the face, and the temporal brow reset treats the upper one-third of the face.”

The first week of recovery was not easy for Beverly.

She did not feel pain, but the swelling that naturally follows an operation like hers made her worry about what her results might look like.

But once her results settled in, she was in awe. And at her follow-up appointment, Beverly even grew emotional.

“I got teary-eyed. Getting older is hard enough as it is. And seeing my face age was… not something I wanted to do,” she told The Looker. “I was just amazed at the transformation.”

Beverly was brought to tears by her subtle yet effective results. The Daily Beast/Dr. Amit Arunkumar

Dr. Arunkumar was not particularly surprised by Beverly’s reaction.

“The satisfaction rate from this combination of procedures is really high,” he said. He credited this to surgeons selecting the right candidates and understanding their individual goals, as well as the best techniques to achieve them.

He also said that the techniques for deep-plane facelifts and neck lifts have been refined over the past decade, and the results are now more natural than ever.

Beverly, too, got the natural results of her dreams.

People around her said she looked great, but they could not pinpoint what she had done.

“It’s a testament to Dr. Arunkumar’s talent and his skill,” she said, adding, “I’m very happy. I don’t look like I had a facelift. I just look 10 years younger.”

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