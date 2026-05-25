Woman Unveils Jaw-Dropping Full-Body Transformation After Losing 70 Pounds
There are many benefits of health transformations—increased energy, improved concentration, reduced pain, and a better overall mood. But many GLP-1 patients also find themselves frustrated with the effects of weight loss on their skin.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley, a 37-year-old mother of two from Pennsylvania, noticed she had gained a significant amount of weight. The moment that prompted her to change her lifestyle: hitting 227 pounds on the scale.
First, Ashley shifted to a keto diet, cutting carbohydrates. Committed to change, she lost 30 pounds. Eventually, however, she hit a plateau—a common experience attributed to myriad factors that can cause distress and even shame in patients who are taking all the right steps but no longer seeing progress.
To support her journey, Ashley turned to GLP-1s.
The increasingly popular class of medication, typically prescribed to treat Type II diabetes and obesity, helped her drop an additional 40 pounds.
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But while she was happy with the number on the scale, the incredible weight loss left her stomach area with excess skin that made her feel worse about her body.
In July 2025, to finally achieve the body of her dreams, Ashley decided to undergo surgery with plastic surgeon Ran Stark at StarkMD Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center.
“80 to 90 percent of patients who come into my practice these days are on a GLP-1, or have tried GLP-1,” Dr. Stark told The Looker.
While many are eager to undergo a cosmetic transformation in the midst of their weight loss, Dr. Stark recommends patients maintain a steady weight for six months before undergoing plastic surgery to ensure the best results.
“When I look at my patients, I look at them almost like an artist will look at a canvas,” Dr. Stark said.
It is important not only to pull the skin, he said, but also to consider the body as a whole to ensure the results look flattering and natural.
“My goal is to maintain the patient’s shape and definition, to also contour their body,” he told The Looker.
For Ashley, that meant a 360º liposuction of her abdomen and back flanks, as well as an abdominoplasty—also known as a tummy tuck.
“For me, a tummy tuck is important to hide the scar and to give you the best belly button possible,” Dr. Stark told The Looker. “All my incisions are hidden in the bikini line. That’s the key.”
Achieving the body of one’s dreams can completely change a person’s life, and Dr. Stark sees this at his clinic all the time.
Ashley’s newfound confidence not only helped her launch her own business but also helped her keep losing weight.
With assistance from GLP-1s and regular exercise, Ashley now weighs 120 pounds, losing a total of 107 pounds since she began her transformation.
“She told me I changed her life for the better, and that’s what we do,” Dr. Stark said.
Adding, “We’re so happy that we can positively change people’s outlook in life, and Ashley is the perfect example of it.”
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