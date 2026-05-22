Lifestyle PLANT POWER I’m 74, and This Needle-Free Treatment Makes Me Look Decades Younger It requires a lengthy recovery, but the results were absolutely worth it. Pamela Allyn

When Pamela Allyn turned 70, she gifted herself a makeover. The retired teacher from the Pacific Northwest underwent a lower facelift to minimize the appearance of her jowls and a blepharoplasty to lift her eyelids.

Five years on, she still loved her blepharoplasty results but began to notice her “jowls” had become pronounced again.

Pamela Allyn wanted to treat the lines on her forehead and around her mouth. This picture was taken before the croton oil peel treatment. Pamela Allyn

She visited another plastic surgeon, Dr. Hakim Said at Said Plastic Surgery, to explore the possibility of a new lower facelift, but he offered a simpler option.

Rather than opting for another invasive surgery, he suggested Allyn undergo a croton oil peel.

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The treatment, sometimes referred to as the Hetter peel, is a deep chemical peel made of croton oil and phenol.

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It can dramatically smooth wrinkles and help with scarring and sun damage, with effects lasting at least 10 years.

The procedure must be performed by a highly skilled professional: risks include hyperpigmentation, scarring, and even cardiac effects.

After the procedure, the plastic surgeon placed white tape around Pamela Allyn's face. Pamela Allyn

The 74-year-old was so amazed by the before-and-after pictures the surgeon showed her that she booked her procedure for March.

During the needle-free appointment, her skin was first cleaned with acetone, and then the phenol and croton oil were slowly applied to her forehead and around her mouth, while the professionals monitored her heart rate.

The worst aftereffect, Allyn recalled, was a little burning. Otherwise, the discomfort was minimal.

In just over an hour, she was ready to leave the clinic, with white tape around her face that would slowly lift over the next few days.

Four days after the procedure, Pamela Allyn's face was burning red and itchy. Pamela Allyn

While the procedure was painless and quick, the recovery was anything but.

“The recovery truly was harder than my facelift,” Allyn told The Looker.

“It was very uncomfortable, especially for those first three to four weeks, because I had this incredible, unbearable itching, and I was not allowed to scratch it,” she said.

The itching was not the only thing that affected Allyn.

Already 17 days after the procedure, with her skin still pink, Pamela Allyn noticed that the lines around her mouth had diminished. Pamela Allyn

“The first two weeks, you have this brown, gunky stuff all over your face,” Allyn said.

That “gunky stuff” was a mixture of her peeling skin and the vaseline she was instructed to apply multiple times a day.

“And then your skin starts peeling, almost like tiny sheets of skin. Then it’s real pink and red, and that’s when you play the waiting game,” she admitted.

I wanted to get rid of my lines and wrinkles, and indeed, I have. It’s beautiful skin.

Initially, Allyn panicked about the redness and feared that the area around her mouth would remain permanently pink.

49 days after the treatment, Pamela Allyn saw clear improvement in her skin texture. Pamela Allyn

“I saw the doctor the other day, and I said, ‘Do you promise me this is gonna go away?’ And he kind of started laughing, and he said, ‘Trust me, it’s gonna go away.’”

After her skin finished peeling, Allyn purchased various products to cover the pink color, which, in some patients, remains visible for up to six months.

She was also careful to use moisturizer and sunscreen daily, as instructed.

Seven weeks after the procedure, Pamela Allyn was more than happy with her results. She thought her skin felt the same as it did when she was in her twenties. Pamela Allyn

But even with the grueling recovery process, the results were worth it.

“The skin on my face is all new skin, it looks like a 20-year-old’s skin,” Allyn said, adding, “I wanted to get rid of my lines and wrinkles, and indeed, I have. It’s beautiful skin right now.”

When she spoke to The Looker six weeks after her operation, Allyn’s skin was still slightly pink but visibly smoother.

“It’s six weeks against the rest of my life. I’m very happy with it,” she said.

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