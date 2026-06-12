Lifestyle KNICKS VS. NYX Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Films His First Time Applying Makeup The NBA icon went shopping for cosmetics after being told he looked tired on TV. Kathy Kmonicek / AP Photo

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Many retired professional athletes get sponsorships from athletic brands, tech companies, and supplement startups. But one NBA icon put himself on the fast track to becoming a beauty influencer after shocking fans by posting a video of himself applying his own makeup for the first time.

After his family told him he looked tired on TV, Jeremy Lin hit up TikTok to share his new makeup routine.

Lin, who helped the New York Knicks make the 2012 playoffs—a phenomenon coined “Linsanity”—retired from the NBA in 2025. He now works as an ESPN studio analyst for the 2026 NBA Finals, in which his former team currently leads 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

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(Unfortunately, none of Lin’s cosmetic lineup included Nyx Cosmetics products, though The Looker’s editors feel strongly that he would make a perfect ambassador for the popular beauty brand.)

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“Tonight, I make history,” the handsome 37-year-old said at the start of the video titled “Get ready with me for the NBA Finals broadcasting.”

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While Lin joked that this makeup routine was historical, it was not his first time breaking boundaries.

In 2019, the 6-foot-3 point guard and shooting guard became the first Asian American to win an NBA championship. At the time, he played for the Toronto Raptors.

“My loved ones told me I look tired, and then I needed to put makeup on my face,” Lin said in the video. “I’d never done that before. They sent me to the store, told me what to buy. So here I go, first time ever.”

Jeremy Lin was visibly confused as he tried to navigate the new makeup routine that his family and a store worker had instructed him on. TikTok/Jeremy Lin

Lin proceeded to showcase his new purchases.

First, he showed a Sephora Collection PRO Foundation Brush #60 ($35, Sephora).

Then, he opened a package of Laura Mercier Tinted Blur Balm Skin Tint ($44, Sephora).

Lin explained that a “sweet” worker at the store had helped him find the right shade match for the lightweight foundation.

Jeremy Lin's legendary 2012 plays for the New York Knicks sparked fans to call the winning streak "Linsanity." Mike Cassese /Reuters

Although the worker had also told him to apply the makeup with the brush in circular motions, Lin said it was too hard, so he applied the product with gentle wipes.

He also applied the product on his neck, as the makeup artist had instructed, to keep the color consistent on his face and neck.

Next, he applied NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer under his eyes ($36, Sephora).

“She said one dab,” he said, applying one drop of the product under his eyes.

Then, he spread the product with his ring finger across his undereye, per her instructions.

“It’s supposed to make me look less tired, okay?” he said, adding, “The things you do for TV.”

Jeremy Lin did his makeup for the first time to not appear tired as he analyzed the 2026 NBA Finals for ESPN. TikTok/Jeremy Lin

Lastly, Lin spritzed One/Size Beauty Oil Sucker Spray ($34, Sephora) across his face to mattify his skin.

When the makeup was done, Lin was visibly pleased with the results.

“Bang! TV Ready,” he said, smiling at the camera. “ESPN, here I come.”

Jeremy Lin received hundreds of comments from people impressed by his makeup. TikTok/Jeremy Lin

At the time of writing, the video has garnered 1.9 million views and over a thousand comments, with many expressing shock and excitement.

The top comment with over 35,000 likes reads, “Never thought I would be sitting through a makeup tutorial by Jeremy Lin.”

People were also impressed by how well Lin followed instructions and how great the results were, especially for his first time.

Clips of Jeremy Lin in the studio filled with comments about how great his makeup looked during the June 10 broadcast. Pictured with John Calipari and Stephen A. Smith at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM

And the results looked impressive not only on his TikTok but also on TV.

After posting the tutorial, Lin posted clips from the broadcast, and the comments were filled with people complimenting his makeup.

“Your makeup looks good here! Definitely more awake!” one person wrote, while many added that after seeing Lin’s skin on TV, they will be buying the same products.

Jeremy Lin pictured in 2012 playing for the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Ray Stubblebine/Reuters

Lin’s routine also caused conversations on other platforms.

On Reddit, people called Lin’s video “adorable” and wrote that they were pleasantly surprised by his transparency.

“This is refreshing even if he doesn’t know what he’s doing. I doubt most men on TV would admit they’re wearing makeup,” one person wrote.

Online, people found Jeremy Lin's transparency refreshing. Reddit/Fauxmoi

One person pointed out that the Laura Mercier Tinted Blur Balm Skin Tint ($44, Sephora) was now trending on the Sephora website. “It’s flying off the shelves,” they wrote.

Another person replied, “Get this man a contract!”

NBA Star Jeremy Lin attends the 5th Annual Gold Gala at the Music Center on May 9, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold House

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