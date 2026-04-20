Inside Mark Wahlberg’s “Not Normal” 4 a.m. Fitness Routine
At 54, Mark Wahlberg still has the physique he had in his early career as an underwear model.
The Boogie Nights star often shows off his physique on Instagram, and now, he is finally revealing his step-by-step gym routine.
In his new YouTube series, Wahlberg invites decades-younger content creators to join him for a morning workout at his house.
For years, he has hit the gym at 4 a.m. five days a week. “Most of you guys know me from the movies, but I’m also the crazy old guy with the crazy schedule,” he says in the first video, before welcoming his guest, Brent Rivera, 28.
“This is not a normal workout,” Wahlberg writes in the caption. He warns Rivera that, since he joined Wahlberg on a Thursday, the routine would be even more challenging than usual.
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“Thursday is one of the harder days: Thursday is leg day, so we go a little heavier, a little harder,” Wahlberg says.
Before starting the workout, The Departed actor makes his guests join him for three minutes in a cold plunge tub, which he calls “the best way to start your day.”
Wahlberg says it used to take him over 30 minutes to feel ready for his morning workouts before he added the cold plunge to his routine.
“By the time I get in there now, I feel ready to go,” he says. “I mean, I get out of the ice bath: All the soreness, the aches, and pains are gone. You got energy and dopamine that lasts for hours.”
The two train through 14 different exercises: assault bike, bicep curls, hamstring curls, leg extensions, hip thrusts, crunches, back squats, back extensions, seated calf raises, lying hamstring curls, ab coasters, Bulgarian split squats, TRX sissy squats, and pendulum squats.
While Wahlberg flies through the routine, Rivera stops short with four of the exercises.
In the second video, Wahlberg was joined at the gym by comedian Druski, 31.
The two warmed up with the assault bike, followed by cable torso twists, cable bicep curls, ab coaster, ab crunches, decline sit-ups, seated calf raises, lat pull-downs, pull-ups, and supermans.
The comedian quit six of the 11 exercises.
Throughout the next eight episodes, viewers will see Wahlberg’s full weekly routine.
In 2023, he told Men’s Health that part of the reason for his early workout schedule was to be energized and present for his four children: Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace, whom he shares with his wife, model Rhea Durham.
“I just get eight hours of sleep, I get up, and I make sure that I do all the things that I need to do for myself to be the best version of myself before I’ve got to wake the kids up.”
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