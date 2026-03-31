Lifestyle shark food Billionaire, 67, Reveals the Wild Three-Ingredient Snack He Eats Daily His son is not a fan—can you blame him? Christopher Willard

Adopting the habits of highly successful people may lead you to wake up earlier, prioritize exercise, and eat healthier. But if you wish to copy billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban specifically, you might not be thrilled with his highly successful snack menu.

Cuban, 67, detailed his diet to Peloton’s VP of fitness programming Robin Arzón on her podcast, Project Swagger.

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Despite an estimated net worth of $6 billion, the Shark Tank alum shared the three-ingredient recipe for his favorite protein-packed snack. The best part: it’s surprisingly affordable.

Mark Cuban with "Shark Tank" cast Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. ABC

“I know this is going to sound so gross,” he warned the audience, admitting that the smell alone tends to make his youngest child, Jake, leave the kitchen.

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The first step of his go-to lunch: heat up some egg-white wraps.

“It’s not that it fills you up, but you can wrap stuff in them,” Cuban explained. He noted that the wraps themselves are packed with protein, so he especially favors them after a workout.

“And then because I need iron—and this sounds so gross—I eat baby clams," he said.

Cuban previously stuck to a vegetarian diet, but switched to a pescatarian one after realizing he was not consuming enough iron—a common concern for vegetarians and vegans, though there are expert-backed recommendations for preventing a deficiency.

The two-ingredient combo got a laugh from the audience, but Cuban wasn’t done.

Prior to his "Shark Tank" stardom, Mark Cuban starred in his own television competition series, "The Benefactor." Here at ABC's Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles in 2004. Jim Ruymen/Reuters

“Because they taste disgusting, I put honey on them,” he revealed.

This ingredient, too, gives him a “carb burst” because honey is high in carbohydrates, he told the audience.

Cuban explained that ever since his children—Alexis, 22, Alyssa, 19, and Jake, 16—were small, he advised them to combine foods like this.

“If you like one thing and you like another thing and you put them together, you’re going to like it a lot more,” he advised.

Mark Cuban is a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Here, shaking hands with guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2024. Sergio Estrada-USA Today Sports/Reuters

Cuban uses MyFitnessPal to track all of his meals. According to him, the clams totaled 80 calories and 14 grams of protein, and the wraps had 50 calories and 11 grams each, totaling a protein-rich lunch.

In the morning, he eats Kellogg’s Corn Flakes with ”honey drizzled on top,” and enjoys apricots for iron and extra fuel.

As the current Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner, Cuban enjoys an active lifestyle.

To track his health and wellness, he turns to artificial intelligence.

Cuban explained that he gets his blood tested every three to six months and shares the results with Anthropic’s A.I. tool, Claude, to analyze them and generate personalized recommendations.

He noticed a significant change when he began to pay attention to the timing of his supplements. Iron, for example, he learned should not be taken at the same time as calcium. Once the supplements were spaced out, he recalled, his workouts improved, boosting his overall well-being.

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