 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
shark food

Billionaire, 67, Reveals the Wild Three-Ingredient Snack He Eats Daily

His son is not a fan—can you blame him?

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Mark Cuban on Shark Tank.

Christopher Willard

Adopting the habits of highly successful people may lead you to wake up earlier, prioritize exercise, and eat healthier. But if you wish to copy billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban specifically, you might not be thrilled with his highly successful snack menu.

Cuban, 67, detailed his diet to Peloton’s VP of fitness programming Robin Arzón on her podcast, Project Swagger.

Despite an estimated net worth of $6 billion, the Shark Tank alum shared the three-ingredient recipe for his favorite protein-packed snack. The best part: it’s surprisingly affordable.

"Shark Tank" cast Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

Mark Cuban with "Shark Tank" cast Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

ABC

“I know this is going to sound so gross,” he warned the audience, admitting that the smell alone tends to make his youngest child, Jake, leave the kitchen.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The first step of his go-to lunch: heat up some egg-white wraps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Mel Robbins promotes her #1 NYT Best Selling Book "The Let Them Theory" at The Grove on February 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Mel Robbins)
WHEY COOL

Self-Help Superstar Mel Robbins Enters the Supplement Game

Roosa Rahkonen

“It’s not that it fills you up, but you can wrap stuff in them,” Cuban explained. He noted that the wraps themselves are packed with protein, so he especially favors them after a workout.

Melissa Joan Hart
MELISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL

Melissa Joan Hart Says Two Tweaks Helped Her Drop 20 Pounds

Roosa Rahkonen

“And then because I need iron—and this sounds so gross—I eat baby clams," he said.

Cuban previously stuck to a vegetarian diet, but switched to a pescatarian one after realizing he was not consuming enough iron—a common concern for vegetarians and vegans, though there are expert-backed recommendations for preventing a deficiency.

The two-ingredient combo got a laugh from the audience, but Cuban wasn’t done.

In 2004, Mark Cuban starred in his own television competition series, "The Benefactor." Here at ABC's Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles in 2004.

Prior to his "Shark Tank" stardom, Mark Cuban starred in his own television competition series, "The Benefactor." Here at ABC's Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles in 2004.

Jim Ruymen/Reuters

“Because they taste disgusting, I put honey on them,” he revealed.

This ingredient, too, gives him a “carb burst” because honey is high in carbohydrates, he told the audience.

Benjamin "Coach" Wade, during the third episode of SURVIVOR: SOUTH PACIFIC.
I WILL SURVIVE?

‘Survivor 50’ Contestant Reveals His Extreme Preshow Diet

Roosa Rahkonen

Cuban explained that ever since his children—Alexis, 22, Alyssa, 19, and Jake, 16—were small, he advised them to combine foods like this.

“If you like one thing and you like another thing and you put them together, you’re going to like it a lot more,” he advised.

Mark Cuban is a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Here, shaking hands with guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2024.

Mark Cuban is a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Here, shaking hands with guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2024.

Sergio Estrada-USA Today Sports/Reuters

Cuban uses MyFitnessPal to track all of his meals. According to him, the clams totaled 80 calories and 14 grams of protein, and the wraps had 50 calories and 11 grams each, totaling a protein-rich lunch.

In the morning, he eats Kellogg’s Corn Flakes with ”honey drizzled on top,” and enjoys apricots for iron and extra fuel.

Ethan Suplee during 2004 Sundance Film Festival - "Butterfly Effect" Portraits at HP Portrait Studio in Park City, Utah, United States.
boy meets abs

‘Remember the Titans’ Star Reflects on His 536-Lb. Past

Roosa Rahkonen

As the current Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner, Cuban enjoys an active lifestyle.

To track his health and wellness, he turns to artificial intelligence.

Cuban explained that he gets his blood tested every three to six months and shares the results with Anthropic’s A.I. tool, Claude, to analyze them and generate personalized recommendations.

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
CUP-GRADE

Food Network Star Opens Up About Implants After Weight Loss

Roosa Rahkonen

He noticed a significant change when he began to pay attention to the timing of his supplements. Iron, for example, he learned should not be taken at the same time as calcium. Once the supplements were spaced out, he recalled, his workouts improved, boosting his overall well-being.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

TRENDING NOW