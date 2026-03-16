Lifestyle all about the eyes Reality Star’s Colored Contact Lenses Make Her Look Like a Different Person Kim, is that really you? Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian drew attention to a new feature of hers at Hollywood’s biggest afterparty.

Following the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, Kardashian, 45, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a sparkly golden long-sleeved Gucci gown by Demna.

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Despite her glittering, floor-length look, the attention was drawn to the Skims founder’s face. More specifically, her brand-new eye color—a simple change that made her nearly unrecognizable.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wore a characteristically figure-hugging gown for the occasion, but her new eye color had a transformative effect on the look. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Across multiple Instagram posts, Kardashian showed her red-carpet glam, opting to cover her naturally deep brown eyes with icy-blue contacts.

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She emphasized the transformation with heavy black eyeliner, thick false lashes, and blue eyeshadow. To keep attention on the eyes, her lips were nude with a subtle metallic shimmer.

Her thick black hair was collarbone-length and parted to the side.

Kim Kardashian transformed her appearance with a pair of icy blue contacts. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s gown was fresh off the runway, debuting at Milan Fashion Week during Gucci’s “Primavera” show in late February, worn by 22-year-old supermodel Alex Consani, who stands six feet tall.

Kardashian, who is 5-foot-2, revealed to her Instagram followers that she paired the look with ultra-chunky platform heels for some extra inches. (Helen Mirren, perveyor of “stripper-style heels,” would be proud.)

Kardashian added some height with extra-tall platform heels. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

In the comments, fans instantly noted Kardashian’s brief departure from brown-eyed girl, with some voicing more positive sentiments than others.

“Doesn’t even look like her!” one person wrote. Another was not a fan of the contacts, writing, “blue eyes were a bit much.”

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Some commenters drew comparisons to Transformers star Megan Fox, 39, who also has dark hair and blue eyes, while others called the contacts—and Kardashian’s look—“stunning.”

Gucci's creative director, Demna, and Kim Kardashian. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian was joined at the event by sisters Kendall Jenner, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28—who attended the event with her partner, Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet, 30. Kris Jenner, 70, also joined the event with her partner, Corey Gamble, 45.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Kim was not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister showing the power of a subtle transformation in the past week.

On March 11, Kylie posed for the cover of Vanity Fair with a noticeable beauty change.

Kim Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, made a subtle yet impactful change recently. Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

In the risque pictures, her brunette eyebrows were bleached, which had a similar effect to Kim’s eye-color switch.

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