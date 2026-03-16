Reality Star’s Colored Contact Lenses Make Her Look Like a Different Person
Reality star Kim Kardashian drew attention to a new feature of hers at Hollywood’s biggest afterparty.
Following the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, Kardashian, 45, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a sparkly golden long-sleeved Gucci gown by Demna.
Despite her glittering, floor-length look, the attention was drawn to the Skims founder’s face. More specifically, her brand-new eye color—a simple change that made her nearly unrecognizable.
Across multiple Instagram posts, Kardashian showed her red-carpet glam, opting to cover her naturally deep brown eyes with icy-blue contacts.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
She emphasized the transformation with heavy black eyeliner, thick false lashes, and blue eyeshadow. To keep attention on the eyes, her lips were nude with a subtle metallic shimmer.
Her thick black hair was collarbone-length and parted to the side.
Kardashian’s gown was fresh off the runway, debuting at Milan Fashion Week during Gucci’s “Primavera” show in late February, worn by 22-year-old supermodel Alex Consani, who stands six feet tall.
Kardashian, who is 5-foot-2, revealed to her Instagram followers that she paired the look with ultra-chunky platform heels for some extra inches. (Helen Mirren, perveyor of “stripper-style heels,” would be proud.)
In the comments, fans instantly noted Kardashian’s brief departure from brown-eyed girl, with some voicing more positive sentiments than others.
“Doesn’t even look like her!” one person wrote. Another was not a fan of the contacts, writing, “blue eyes were a bit much.”
Some commenters drew comparisons to Transformers star Megan Fox, 39, who also has dark hair and blue eyes, while others called the contacts—and Kardashian’s look—“stunning.”
Kardashian was joined at the event by sisters Kendall Jenner, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28—who attended the event with her partner, Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet, 30. Kris Jenner, 70, also joined the event with her partner, Corey Gamble, 45.
Kim was not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister showing the power of a subtle transformation in the past week.
On March 11, Kylie posed for the cover of Vanity Fair with a noticeable beauty change.
In the risque pictures, her brunette eyebrows were bleached, which had a similar effect to Kim’s eye-color switch.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog