 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
all about the eyes

Reality Star’s Colored Contact Lenses Make Her Look Like a Different Person

Kim, is that really you?

Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker
Published
Updated
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reality star Kim Kardashian drew attention to a new feature of hers at Hollywood’s biggest afterparty.

Following the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, Kardashian, 45, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a sparkly golden long-sleeved Gucci gown by Demna.

Despite her glittering, floor-length look, the attention was drawn to the Skims founder’s face. More specifically, her brand-new eye color—a simple change that made her nearly unrecognizable.

Gucci's creative director, Demna, and Kim Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wore a characteristically figure-hugging gown for the occasion, but her new eye color had a transformative effect on the look.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Across multiple Instagram posts, Kardashian showed her red-carpet glam, opting to cover her naturally deep brown eyes with icy-blue contacts.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She emphasized the transformation with heavy black eyeliner, thick false lashes, and blue eyeshadow. To keep attention on the eyes, her lips were nude with a subtle metallic shimmer.

Gwyneth Patrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
BUSINESS UP FRONT, PARTY ON THE SIDE

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gown Looks Nearly Nude From the Side

Roosa Rahkonen

Her thick black hair was collarbone-length and parted to the side.

Kim Kardashian transformed with icy blue contacts.

Kim Kardashian transformed her appearance with a pair of icy blue contacts.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s gown was fresh off the runway, debuting at Milan Fashion Week during Gucci’s “Primavera” show in late February, worn by 22-year-old supermodel Alex Consani, who stands six feet tall.

Kardashian, who is 5-foot-2, revealed to her Instagram followers that she paired the look with ultra-chunky platform heels for some extra inches. (Helen Mirren, perveyor of “stripper-style heels,” would be proud.)

Kardashian added some height with extra-tall platform heels.

Kardashian added some height with extra-tall platform heels.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

In the comments, fans instantly noted Kardashian’s brief departure from brown-eyed girl, with some voicing more positive sentiments than others.

Doja Cat onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
ANYTHING BUTT THAT

Grammy Winner Reveals Her ‘Reverse Brazilian Butt Lift’

Roosa Rahkonen

“Doesn’t even look like her!” one person wrote. Another was not a fan of the contacts, writing, “blue eyes were a bit much.”

comment

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Some commenters drew comparisons to Transformers star Megan Fox, 39, who also has dark hair and blue eyes, while others called the contacts—and Kardashian’s look—“stunning.”

Gucci's creative director, Demna, and Kim Kardashian.

Gucci's creative director, Demna, and Kim Kardashian.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian was joined at the event by sisters Kendall Jenner, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28—who attended the event with her partner, Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet, 30. Kris Jenner, 70, also joined the event with her partner, Corey Gamble, 45.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.

Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Kim was not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister showing the power of a subtle transformation in the past week.

Kyle Jenner, Vanity Fair cover story
NEW BROWS, WHO DIS?

This Subtle Change Made Kylie Jenner Nearly Unrecognizable

Roosa Rahkonen

On March 11, Kylie posed for the cover of Vanity Fair with a noticeable beauty change.

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, made a subtle yet impactful change recently.

Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

In the risque pictures, her brunette eyebrows were bleached, which had a similar effect to Kim’s eye-color switch.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

TRENDING NOW