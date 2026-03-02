Martha Stewart’s trusted stylist shares his expert predictions for the year’s top haircuts, guiding style trends ahead.

Chris Appleton, known for styling Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez, and Kris Jenner, highlights four standout hairstyle trends for 2026. He posted his picks, tips, and inspiration on Instagram.

Our favorite: a type of bob that works wonders for those who want to make their thin strands look thicker.

He captioned the post, “If you’re ready for a change, this is your sign.”

For thicker-looking hair: the graduated bob

Jesse Grant/2026GG/Getty Images

“The French bob had a moment, but this is more structured," Appleton said.

He continued, “You got it shorter in the back, slightly longer towards the front. What makes it modern is [that] the graduation is subtle, and it shouldn’t look stacked.”

“When it’s done properly, it’s gonna make fine hair look a lot thicker,” he said, saying that the look is an excellent choice for women who want more voluminous-looking hair.

For modern movement: the collarbone cut

Kerry Washington at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" in 2025. Olivia Wong/FilmMagic

“It sits right here,” Appleton stated, pointing at his collarbone.

“It’s that length that’s not too long, but not a bob, he said, instructing, ”You want a strong outline and not lots of layers, you keep the weight towards the end, and that’s what’s gonna make it feel more modern.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

For chic show-offs: the Teyana Taylor Pixie

Teyana Taylor at the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, 2026. Monica Schipper/WireImage

“For short-haired girlies, the Teyana Taylor pixie is the hottest look,” Appleton said, referring to the 35-year-old actress whose role in One Battle After Another is up for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The trusted pro noted that a bold look like this indicates confidence: “It shows your face, and it’s not hiding behind your hair.”

“Now, this cut is all about precision,” he explained. Clean through the nape and a little bit more length on the top. It’s shaped to your bone structure: that’s why Teyana works so well with this look.”

For low-maintenance types: grown-out side bangs

Elizabeth Olsen in New York City, 2019. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Hold onto your seats, Gen Z: “The side fringe is back,” Appleton stated.

“If you’re not ready for full bangs, go for a side fringe. It should start around the cheekbone, and you wanna go longer on one side, blend it into the rest of the haircut."

He suggested keeping the weight at the ends to maintain the hair’s movement and keep it looking naturally chic. “It’s not too short, it just looks like a grown-out bang, and this is great for hair-up styles,” Appleton said.