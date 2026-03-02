The Perfect Haircut for Thicker-Looking Hair, According to Martha Stewart’s Stylist
Martha Stewart’s trusted stylist shares his expert predictions for the year’s top haircuts, guiding style trends ahead.
Chris Appleton, known for styling Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez, and Kris Jenner, highlights four standout hairstyle trends for 2026. He posted his picks, tips, and inspiration on Instagram.
Our favorite: a type of bob that works wonders for those who want to make their thin strands look thicker.
He captioned the post, “If you’re ready for a change, this is your sign.”
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
For thicker-looking hair: the graduated bob
“The French bob had a moment, but this is more structured," Appleton said.
He continued, “You got it shorter in the back, slightly longer towards the front. What makes it modern is [that] the graduation is subtle, and it shouldn’t look stacked.”
“When it’s done properly, it’s gonna make fine hair look a lot thicker,” he said, saying that the look is an excellent choice for women who want more voluminous-looking hair.
For modern movement: the collarbone cut
“It sits right here,” Appleton stated, pointing at his collarbone.
“It’s that length that’s not too long, but not a bob, he said, instructing, ”You want a strong outline and not lots of layers, you keep the weight towards the end, and that’s what’s gonna make it feel more modern.”
For chic show-offs: the Teyana Taylor Pixie
“For short-haired girlies, the Teyana Taylor pixie is the hottest look,” Appleton said, referring to the 35-year-old actress whose role in One Battle After Another is up for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.
The trusted pro noted that a bold look like this indicates confidence: “It shows your face, and it’s not hiding behind your hair.”
“Now, this cut is all about precision,” he explained. Clean through the nape and a little bit more length on the top. It’s shaped to your bone structure: that’s why Teyana works so well with this look.”
For low-maintenance types: grown-out side bangs
Hold onto your seats, Gen Z: “The side fringe is back,” Appleton stated.
“If you’re not ready for full bangs, go for a side fringe. It should start around the cheekbone, and you wanna go longer on one side, blend it into the rest of the haircut."
He suggested keeping the weight at the ends to maintain the hair’s movement and keep it looking naturally chic. “It’s not too short, it just looks like a grown-out bang, and this is great for hair-up styles,” Appleton said.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog