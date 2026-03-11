Lifestyle NEW BROWS, WHO DIS? Kylie Jenner Looks Almost Unrecognizable After One Subtle Change Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

Kylie Jenner’s racy new cover shoot showed how a single change has the power to transform an entire face.

The 28-year-old reality star’s Vanity Fair cover puts her dramatically altered brows at the center, as she sits on rosy-pink bedding, dressed in a black cone bra and beige riding pants, accessorized with a leather belt and boots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout much of the shoot, a minor yet impactful change to her appearance might make some readers do a double-take: her brows, normally a dark-brown shade, have been bleached.

Kylie Jenner is wearing green earrings by Belperron, a Miu Miu bra, and Commando underwear. Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

On the cover itself, Kylie is relatively identifiable, even as a lighter and a cigarette conceal the lower half of her face. But in other images, the new shade of her brows renders them nearly invisible—a switch-up that can make it much harder to recognize faces, according to scientists who study cognition and the brain.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In one shot, Kylie wears only Skims tights and a thong—her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand. She poses on the bed, hands over her chest, and her bleached eyebrows stand out.

Bleached brows are an increasingly popular (albeit high-maintenance) trend and are often associated with a more high-fashion look. It can be achieved using a gentle brow-specific bleach, though many professionals advise against DIY-ing the look.

Renowned photographer Mert Alas captured the reality star in her Vanity Fair cover shoot. Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, 30, has long been a fan of bleached brows both on and off the runway. She notably lightened hers for the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore a sheer Prada top and voluminous black skirt for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” theme.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2022. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

For the cover story, Kendall described her younger sister, contrasting Kylie’s personality with her own. “She’s probably more bombshell, and I think I’m a little bit...well, just less bombshell,” she said.

The high-fashion shoot featured a plethora of extravagant looks, including a green ruffled gown and a statement necklace by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with a pink blush covering the upper part of Kylie’s face. In another shot, Kylie wears nothing but pointed-toe heels, a cape, and an oversized black bow, the fabric of which hangs precariously over her intimate parts.

In one portrait, Jenner posed in a barely-there outfit, including a large bow with strategically placed ribbons. Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

Kylie has dipped her toes in the modeling world several times before. In 2024, she closed Coperni’s spring/summer 2025 runway in Disneyland Paris.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Kylie stated that she plans to take over the acting world next, as her sister Kim has done. Kylie recently appeared in musician Charli xcx’s satirical film, The Moment, and is in a relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

“I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it,” she told the magazine.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog