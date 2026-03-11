Kylie Jenner Looks Almost Unrecognizable After One Subtle Change
Kylie Jenner’s racy new cover shoot showed how a single change has the power to transform an entire face.
The 28-year-old reality star’s Vanity Fair cover puts her dramatically altered brows at the center, as she sits on rosy-pink bedding, dressed in a black cone bra and beige riding pants, accessorized with a leather belt and boots.
Throughout much of the shoot, a minor yet impactful change to her appearance might make some readers do a double-take: her brows, normally a dark-brown shade, have been bleached.
On the cover itself, Kylie is relatively identifiable, even as a lighter and a cigarette conceal the lower half of her face. But in other images, the new shade of her brows renders them nearly invisible—a switch-up that can make it much harder to recognize faces, according to scientists who study cognition and the brain.
In one shot, Kylie wears only Skims tights and a thong—her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand. She poses on the bed, hands over her chest, and her bleached eyebrows stand out.
Bleached brows are an increasingly popular (albeit high-maintenance) trend and are often associated with a more high-fashion look. It can be achieved using a gentle brow-specific bleach, though many professionals advise against DIY-ing the look.
Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, 30, has long been a fan of bleached brows both on and off the runway. She notably lightened hers for the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore a sheer Prada top and voluminous black skirt for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” theme.
For the cover story, Kendall described her younger sister, contrasting Kylie’s personality with her own. “She’s probably more bombshell, and I think I’m a little bit...well, just less bombshell,” she said.
The high-fashion shoot featured a plethora of extravagant looks, including a green ruffled gown and a statement necklace by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with a pink blush covering the upper part of Kylie’s face. In another shot, Kylie wears nothing but pointed-toe heels, a cape, and an oversized black bow, the fabric of which hangs precariously over her intimate parts.
Kylie has dipped her toes in the modeling world several times before. In 2024, she closed Coperni’s spring/summer 2025 runway in Disneyland Paris.
In the Vanity Fair interview, Kylie stated that she plans to take over the acting world next, as her sister Kim has done. Kylie recently appeared in musician Charli xcx’s satirical film, The Moment, and is in a relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.
“I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it,” she told the magazine.
