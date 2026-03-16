Lifestyle BUSINESS UP FRONT, PARTY ON THE SIDE Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gown Looks Nearly Nude From the Side “She shut down the entire Oscars carpet.” Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the 98th Academy Awards in a dress that left little to the imagination, appearing almost bare from the side.

Paltrow, 53, walked the Oscars red carpet in an ivory Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The strapless, floor-length number initially appears to be a classic, perhaps even boring, column dress. When the Goop founder turned to the side, however, she revealed side slits that go all the way up to her armpits.

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From the front, Gwyneth Paltrow's dress for the 98th Academy Awards appeared to be a classic white gown. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Paltrow’s naked side profile quickly garnered attention, though the actress was not completely nude beneath the risqué design.

A closer look reveals that Paltrow’s legs sparkle with crystal embellishments. The details were attached to her nude tulle Giorgio Armani Privé trousers. The dress also included mesh side panels.

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Paltrow revealed a deep slit in her gown—and an almost invisible layer of sparkly tulle on her legs—when she turned to the side. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Paltrow accessorized her look with white pointed-toe heels, a sparkling silver necklace, and matching earrings.

Her straightforward beauty choices kept the focus on her dramatic outfit, with the actress wearing a sleek, simple side part in her silky blonde hair and a basic smoky eye as the focus of her makeup.

At the ceremony, Paltrow, whose movie Marty Supreme was nominated for Best Picture, presented the first-ever award for Best Casting to One Battle After Another casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, 54.

The responses to her gown have been mixed.

“I am tired of the nude look. I think it’s very classless,” one person commented under a photo of Paltrow on the Giorgio Armani Instagram page.

Gwyneth Paltrow and "One Battle After Another" star Leonardo DiCaprio at the 98th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 15, 2026. Roger Kisby/The Academy/Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images

Naked dresses have been extremely trendy during the 2026 award season, although Paltrow’s version left more to the imagination than most.

Other Paltrow fans were thrilled by the look, however. On Monday, the Goop founder posted a carousel of photos and videos from her weekend on Instagram.

The pictures included a makeup-free Paltrow getting her hair done while wearing glasses and under-eye patches, and smiling with Alien star Sigourney Weaver, 76.

The photos that caught her fans’ attention in the comments were the ones of Paltrow in her dress.

“Best dressed at the Oscars 2026 by a mile,” one person wrote, while others called Paltrow “iconic” and “stunning.”

“Called it ‘the weekend’ like she didn’t just shut down the entire Oscars carpet,” one fan joked, referencing Paltrow’s simple caption, “The weekend.”

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