Oscar Winner, 80, Reveals Her Obsession With ‘Stripper’ Accessory

Helen Mirren, 80, revealed her favorite way to feel larger-than-life on a red carpet.

Mirren, whose storied career spans over 60 years, shared her footwear preferences in an interview with British Vogue, which was posted to Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stripper heels is what I like, ideally,” The Queen actress said, referring to ultra-high platform heels, such as those from Pleaser Shoes, a brand favored by Mirren and many dancers.

Helen Mirren in "stripper heels" in 2004, 2013, and 2023. Getty Images

“In my early days in LA, you know, the awards things, and there would be all these actresses like Nicole Kidman and these beautiful, tall, thin, gorgeous actresses, and I’d be this dumpy little five-foot-four thing amongst them,” she said.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kidman, 58, who is five-foot-eleven, is one of the highest-profile and highest-standing actresses in Hollywood. She is the same height as Uma Thurman, 55, and Laura Dern, 59.

Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman with Helen Mirren, in Paris, 2016. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

“And at the time, platform heels were not in fashion,” Mirren continued, “So the only place I could find a platform heel was in the stripper shops on Hollywood Boulevard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding, “It was $39.99, my first pair of stripper heels, and they worked like magic. Suddenly, I was up there eye to eye with Nicole Kidman.”

The comments under the interview were enthusiastic about Mirren’s revelation.

“I just love this woman in so many ways consistently,” the top comment read.

Others called her an “icon” and a “national treasure” and thanked her for “keeping it real.”

Even a few celebrities chimed in, including Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 67, who responded with a series of emojis, including applauding hands, laughing faces, and red hearts.

Instagram/Helen Mirren

Rupaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, 57, commented, “SHE KNOWS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Tovey, Lily James, Helen Mirren, and Bel Powley sit front row at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week at the British Museum on February 22, 2026. Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Mirren gave the interview while sitting in the front row at the Erdem show at The British Museum during London Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Mirren picked a navy blue cardigan with a crocheted sailor collar, paired with a white skirt with navy blue patterns to her angles. Her finishing touches to the look included a pair of pearl earrings, a diamond ring, and black Mary Jane pumps.

Thanks to her fantastic skin and beautifully applied makeup, Mirren’s face had a warm, healthy glow, and she picked a happy pink lip color to add brightness to her look—always a great choice during the gray, dreary days of late winter.

Dame Helen Mirren attends the Erdem show during London Fashion Week at The British Museum on February 22, 2026. Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Mirren has walked her fair share of red carpets—she’s received the Triple Crown of Acting, which includes an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award—and often wears ultra-high heels on such occasions.

Still, the screen icon appears to prefer a subtler approach to her public appearances: On the red carpet, she often opts for full-length gowns that cover her platforms. When her skirt is shorter, she typically opts for a shorter heel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helen Mirren often wears smaller, subtle heels with skirts, as seen in her monochromatic pastel-pink outfit on August 11, 2025. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her runway appearances, however, are another story.

In 2021, Mirren strutted for the “Le Defile L’Oreal Paris” show in Paris, France, wearing an effortlessly cool patterned suit, high updo, jet-black graphic liner, and a pair of black strappy block heels that let her absolutely tower over onlookers.

Helen Mirren in platform shoes on the runway of "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" fashion show in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Mirren spoke with British Vogue in 2024 about her shoes of choice, referring to them as her “f--- me pump shoes” and espousing their miraculous leg-lengthening powers.

Helen Mirren, then 35, kicked off her love of high heels with her role in "Hussy" (1980). Keystone/Getty Images

“Enormous platform Pleasers have always been my hidden weapon on red carpets: they give you six inches of height on your legs, and because they’re made for strippers, they’re quite stable, too,” she told the outlet.