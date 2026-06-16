Kate Middleton Brings Back Her Wedding Jewelry for Royal Event
The Princess of Wales brought back a piece of sentimental jewelry for a major ceremonial event with the Royal Family.
Kate Middleton accompanied her husband, Prince William, to the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday.
To celebrate the most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, the 44-year-old royal paired her classic ensemble with accessories from her wedding day.
She wore a buttery cream coat dress with pockets and covered buttons. The tailored rose silk damask frock was custom-made for her by British designer Patrick McDowell.
The brand is not a new find for the royal: In 2025, Princess Kate presented McDowell with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in recognition of his brand’s sustainable manufacturing practices.
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William, 43, wore a traditional blue velvet robe embroidered with the red cross of St. George and a soft, Tudor-style hat with an ostrich feather.
The Princess of Wales accessorized her more modern look with beige suede pumps, a matching clutch, and a sun hat with a thick silk ribbon by Jane Taylor.
With her jewelry, Kate also gave a subtle nod to her 2011 wedding day, wearing a custom set of Robinson Pelham diamond earrings.
The set was a wedding gift from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. They feature a stud shaped like an oak leaf and a dangling drop with an acorn inside, resembling their family crest.
Before her wedding to Prince William, Middleton’s father was granted a Coat of Arms—a design that included an oak tree and three acorns.
The three acorns symbolize Princess Kate and her two siblings, Pippa and James, while the oak tree symbolizes West Berkshire, the area where the three grew up.
Middleton made her debut at the Order of the Garter Ceremony as Prince William’s girlfriend in 2008, when Prince William received his knighthood.
The royal couple celebrated 15 years of marriage in April.
The Order of the Garter is an annual order of chivalry created by King Edward III in 1348.
Princess Kate is not a member of the Order, so she stood at the event with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who is also not a member.
The king and queen were also present at the event.
King Charles wore the traditional regalia of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, which includes a deep blue velvet robe with a gold collar.
He and Queen Camilla—who is a member of the Garter—both wore the Tudor bonnets with white ostrich feathers. The queen wore her Garter robe over a white dress and silver heels.
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