Lifestyle PICTURE PERFECT Kate Middleton Shares the Royal Family’s ‘Most Beautiful’ Photos Ever The sweet snapshots were taken after Princess Kate completed a grueling physical challenge. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Kate Middleton matched her preteen daughter’s hairstyle in new family snapshots, which some royal admirers are calling the “most beautiful photos” ever taken of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old mother of three shared family photos on Instagram. The snaps were taken at Snowdonia National Park after Middleton completed the Three Peaks Challenge on June 28.

Princess Kate walked a remarkable 23 miles, ascending more than 10,000 feet in total over 24 hours, to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

She took on the challenge just over a year after she finished her cancer treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital, and announced that she was in remission on January 14, 2025.

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Kate Middleton and Prince William embraced after she climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

To complete the challenge, Middleton conquered the highest mountain in Scotland: Ben Nevis, and the highest mountain in England: Scafell Pike, before ending her journey climbing the highest mountain in Wales: Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.

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The first photo showed Catherine, Princess of Wales, hugging her husband, Prince William, 44, tightly.

In one of the pictures, 12-year-old Prince George appeared to be the same height as his mother. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

In the following photos, Middleton received hugs from Prince George, 12, who now appeared to be the same height as her, and Princess Charlotte.

The 11-year-old princess matched her mother in a navy shirt, her long brunette hair also in a ponytail.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching ponytails. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

One photo showed Prince Louis, 8, taking his mother’s hand.

The last photo was a family portrait that also included Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s family welcomed her back from her grueling hike. Pictured here with Carole Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Michael Middleton, and James Middleton. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

The photos also gave a better look at Middleton’s outfit choice for the hike.

In her first Instagram post from her hike, she posed on a mountaintop with a big smile, her head covered from the rain with the hood of her zip-up jacket.

Kate Middleton’s first Instagram post from the hike showed her in a black windbreaker. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

In the new photos, the princess was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, red The North Face Summit Series athletic shorts, and brown hiking boots with thick red socks.

She also wore a brown backpack and a navy blue cap from Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven.

Kate Middleton’s outfit included red shorts that matched her red socks. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

As for accessories, Middleton kept on her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, which belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Middleton paired the priceless piece of jewelry with her eternity band, which appeared on her finger after she returned to her royal activities following chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton was all smiles after completing the 24-hour challenge. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

She also wore a green friendship bracelet, similar to the one King Charles has worn to Trooping the Colour and other royal festivities, reportedly gifted to him by Princess Charlotte.

In a photo of Middleton and Princess Charlotte hugging, Middleton’s sports watch shows she had just walked 12.37 kilometers (roughly 7.7 miles).

Kate Middleton’s children were visibly emotional after their mother completed the Three Peaks Challenge. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

After the photos were posted on the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, many commenters praised the authenticity and the love that radiated from them.

“The most beautiful pictures that you guys have ever posted,” read one comment with over 10,000 likes.

Many commenters agreed that these family photos were their favorite ones so far. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

In an earlier Instagram video, Middleton explained her decision to undergo the challenge.

“Lots of people have asked me why I’m doing this challenge, and partly—it’s personal. I’m so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills,” she said, adding, “But, more importantly, it’s to give something back, and acknowledge really all the incredible work going on up and down this country.”

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