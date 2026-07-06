Kate Middleton Shares the Royal Family’s ‘Most Beautiful’ Photos Ever
Kate Middleton matched her preteen daughter’s hairstyle in new family snapshots, which some royal admirers are calling the “most beautiful photos” ever taken of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.
On Sunday, the 44-year-old mother of three shared family photos on Instagram. The snaps were taken at Snowdonia National Park after Middleton completed the Three Peaks Challenge on June 28.
Princess Kate walked a remarkable 23 miles, ascending more than 10,000 feet in total over 24 hours, to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
She took on the challenge just over a year after she finished her cancer treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital, and announced that she was in remission on January 14, 2025.
To complete the challenge, Middleton conquered the highest mountain in Scotland: Ben Nevis, and the highest mountain in England: Scafell Pike, before ending her journey climbing the highest mountain in Wales: Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
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The first photo showed Catherine, Princess of Wales, hugging her husband, Prince William, 44, tightly.
In the following photos, Middleton received hugs from Prince George, 12, who now appeared to be the same height as her, and Princess Charlotte.
The 11-year-old princess matched her mother in a navy shirt, her long brunette hair also in a ponytail.
One photo showed Prince Louis, 8, taking his mother’s hand.
The last photo was a family portrait that also included Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her brother, James Middleton.
The photos also gave a better look at Middleton’s outfit choice for the hike.
In her first Instagram post from her hike, she posed on a mountaintop with a big smile, her head covered from the rain with the hood of her zip-up jacket.
In the new photos, the princess was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, red The North Face Summit Series athletic shorts, and brown hiking boots with thick red socks.
She also wore a brown backpack and a navy blue cap from Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven.
As for accessories, Middleton kept on her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, which belonged to the late Princess Diana.
Middleton paired the priceless piece of jewelry with her eternity band, which appeared on her finger after she returned to her royal activities following chemotherapy.
She also wore a green friendship bracelet, similar to the one King Charles has worn to Trooping the Colour and other royal festivities, reportedly gifted to him by Princess Charlotte.
In a photo of Middleton and Princess Charlotte hugging, Middleton’s sports watch shows she had just walked 12.37 kilometers (roughly 7.7 miles).
After the photos were posted on the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, many commenters praised the authenticity and the love that radiated from them.
“The most beautiful pictures that you guys have ever posted,” read one comment with over 10,000 likes.
In an earlier Instagram video, Middleton explained her decision to undergo the challenge.
“Lots of people have asked me why I’m doing this challenge, and partly—it’s personal. I’m so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills,” she said, adding, “But, more importantly, it’s to give something back, and acknowledge really all the incredible work going on up and down this country.”
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