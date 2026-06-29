Lifestyle ROUGHING IT Kate Middleton Pairs Royal Jewels With Hoodie for Grueling Hike The Princess of Wales ditched her heels for trail boots to raise money for a worthy cause, but she kept on two treasured accessories. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton traded polished palace appearances for hiking boots as she tackled one of Britain’s toughest endurance challenges just over a year after revealing she was in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, trekking 23 miles and climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity—the organization tied to the London hospital where she underwent treatment.

Catherine Middleton successfully completed the National Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours. Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

The demanding hike required more than 10,000 feet of ascent, but Middleton appeared every bit the seasoned outdoorswoman.

Photos shared by Kensington Palace on X showed the 44-year-old royal embracing a practical look, swapping her usual polished royal style for dark green cargo pants, a fitted black zip-up jacket, a blue baseball cap, and a hiking pole tucked neatly in her black backpack.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Prince William, 44, was not present for his wife’s hike, Kate kept both her striking 12-carat sapphire engagement ring and her eternity band on for the journey.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The choice to keep the two rings is highly meaningful, according to Nilesh Rakholia, a jewelry expert and founder of Abelini.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, fixes her hair at a Freedom of the City Ceremony in Quebec, Canada, on July 3, 2011, two months after she married Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“This ring has accompanied Catherine through her own cancer diagnosis, through treatment at the Royal Marsden, and now up the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 hours,” Rakholia told InStyle.

As the climb progressed, Middleton shed some of her layers. Video from the trek showed her tackling the mountains in a black T-shirt, her hair pulled into a functional side braid, as she made her way across the rugged terrain alongside fellow hikers.

Play Video

The princess appeared right at home among the group, stopping to pose for a photo with 11-year-old Ted Haslam, who was also taking on the challenge in support of children’s charity Molly Ollys. She blended in with the other trekkers, many of whom sported similarly practical hiking gear, backpacks, and walking poles.

After completing the grueling challenge, Middleton reflected on the experience in an outdoor video.

Looking notably refreshed despite the demanding trek—and wearing her hair down instead of the braid she wore while climbing—she explained why the challenge carried such personal meaning.

“Lots of people have asked me why I’m doing this challenge, and partly—it’s personal,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills.”

Middleton completed the challenge by climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, and Snowdon in Wales in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

In a statement announcing the feat, she said the journey was about far more than testing her physical limits.

“I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back,” she wrote.

Calling the Royal Marsden “a place that holds great meaning for me,” Middleton praised the hospital’s work, adding: “Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness of the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

The Princess of Wales appeared refreshed after her 23-mile climb. Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

Cancer advocacy has become an increasingly visible part of the princess’s public work since announcing she had completed chemotherapy and later entered remission. Earlier this month, she visited The Christie NHS Foundation Trust to highlight the role holistic care can play during cancer treatment.

She reiterated that message in a statement shared on Instagram, stressing the importance of treating the whole person—not just the disease.

“Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis,” she wrote. “Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience, and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog