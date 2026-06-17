Lifestyle HERE COMES THE SUN Princess Kate Channels Queen Elizabeth at Her First Royal Ascot in Years It was the Princess of Wales’s first appearance at the annual event since her cancer diagnosis. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images;Toby Melville/Reuters

Kate Middleton made a triumphant return to Royal Ascot in a dress and jewelry that nodded to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, Princess Kate, 44, and her husband, Prince William, 43, attended the second day of the five-day horse race at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.

The couple arrived in style in a horse and carriage as part of the daily opening event, the Royal Procession. William and Kate’s transport followed that of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Royal Ascot by horse and carriage during the Royal Procession. Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Kate wore a bright yellow A-line Roksanda dress, which was custom-made for her by the Serbian-born, London-based designer. The frock featured a light, flowy hem, structured shoulders, and an asymmetrical shoulder detail.

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Middleton paired the look with a yellow Jane Taylor saucer hat that included a net detail.

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Kate Middleton wore a bright yellow dress for Royal Ascot on June 17, 2026. Toby Melville/Reuters

With a moderate neckline, short sleeves, and a hem reaching her ankles, her outfit perfectly aligned with the morning dress attire of the Royal Enclosure.

The distinguished invite-only viewing area has a strict dress code that differs from the other sections at the event.

For example, women who follow the race from the Royal Enclosure are not allowed to wear fascinators but must wear a hat.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also attended the second day of Royal Ascot on Wednesday, adhering to the "morning dress" dress code of the Royal Enclosure at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Other spectators, however, can acceptably wear fascinators. (We’re partial to the batty design Kelly Osbourne wore for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on Day 1 of Royal Ascot.)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared to nod to Queen Elizabeth II with her mood-boosting outfit.

The late Queen, an avid racing enthusiast, often wore yellow at Royal Ascot.

The beloved royal was spotted in head-to-toe lemon yellow at the event as early as 1985. Decades later, her affinity for monochromatic looks in the sunny shade cropped up at the 2017 and 2018 races.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured wearing a yellow ensemble by British designer Ian Thomas at a Royal Ascot race meeting in Berkshire, England, in June 1985. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II last attended the event in 2021, before her death in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II wears yellow at Royal Ascot in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Eddie Keogh/Reuters;Max Mumby/Getty Images

It was not only the color of Middleton’s dress that honored the late queen, but also her choice of accessories.

On her wrist, Kate wore a layered pearl-and-diamond bracelet that Prince William inherited from his mother, Princess Diana, after her death.

The precious adornment, worn often by Diana, was designed by British jeweler Nigel Milne.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore earrings inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Royal Ascot on June 17. Toby Melville/Reuters

The most notable accessory, however, was her pair of delicate diamond chandelier earrings. The pieces reportedly belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales finished her outfit with classic beige suede heels by Italian designer Gianvito Rossi.

She last attended Royal Ascot, the historic event which began in 1711 under Queen Anne, in 2023.

That year, she wore a bright red long-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress with a V-neckline and paired it with a floral Philip Treacy hat.

In 2024 and 2025, Prince William attended the event solo amid Middleton’s cancer treatment. She is now in remission.

Kate Middleton last appeared at Royal Ascot in June 2023, wearing a bright red flowy dress. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate is known for making multiple appearances in the dresses she favors, and Wednesday’s yellow dress was no exception.

Kate Middleton first wore the yellow dress in March 2022 in Jamaica, and again that same year, in July, at Wimbledon in London. Toby Melville/Reuters

Middleton first wore the dress on a royal tour in Jamaica in March 2022.

In July of the same year, she attended Wimbledon wearing the colorful piece.

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