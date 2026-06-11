Lifestyle WHEN IT RAINS, IT SHORES MTV Star’s Photo Flooded With Comments About Her Weight Loss “God forbid I lost a few pounds.” Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One of the original stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore slammed critics who said her body looked “sickly.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 41, gained hundreds of comments about her appearance after she posted a picture on Instagram of herself lying on her side in a swimsuit on June 7. Several users deemed her appearance “too skinny” and “sickly,” with some stating that they could see her bones.

On Wednesday, the MTV star responded to the critics in a lengthy, candid video.

A photo that Jenni Farley posted on Instagram garnered comments calling her appearance "too thin." Instagram/Jenni Farley

In the Instagram post—which she captioned, “PSA because I am sick and dying,” accompanied by a crying emoji—Farley stood outside in a hoodie talking to the camera.

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“I open my emails, and I get a Google alert that says ‘Jwoww: Deathly sick,’ or something like that, because I lose weight. I don’t even know what to say,” she said.

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“A girl can never win,” she added. “You gain weight, you’re a fat piece of s---. You lose weight, you must be dying of some sort of horrendous disease.”

Jenni "JWoww" Farley became famous for starring in the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore." Pictured here in 2010 with her female costars Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Reuters

For her, the weight loss was not intentional.

“I’ve just been working out,” she said. “I did get really sick when I got home from Miami a month ago. I lost weight. I’m a female. I’m 41. I really don’t know what else to say. I didn’t do it on purpose.”

And she expressed that her weight fluctuates naturally. “It’s not gonna last because it never does, especially when you’re a woman in your forties,” she said.

Continuing, “I probably will gain 10 pounds by the end of the summer, and then I will get a new article that’s, say, I don’t know, ‘you fat b---h,’ or something of that extent, or, ‘My God, she gained weight,’ or ‘is she pregnant?’ But, you know, this is just a small dose of what it’s like, being a female, in this day and age.”

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“But I hope I’m not dying. Damn. That would suck,” she quipped. “My kids kind of need me.”

Farley is a mother to Meilani Mathews, 11, and Greyson Mathews, 10.

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews pictured together at the Hollywood premiere of "The Three Stooges: The Movie" in Los Angeles in 2012. GUS RUELAS/Gus Ruelas/Reuters

She shares her children with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, 51, who appeared alongside Farley in Jersey Shore, Snooki & Jwoww, and Jenni & Roger: Domesticated. The pair married in 2015 and divorced in 2019.

According to Farley, the swimsuit shot was a snap taken by her 31-year-old pro wrestler fiancé, Zack Carpinello, whom she got engaged to in 2021.

Jenni Farley and Clayton Carpinello pictured at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. CAITLIN OCHS/Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The reality star said she has steered clear of publicly wearing a bathing suit for years because of comments about her body: “If I wear a bathing suit and I’m at 150 pounds, it’s ‘holy God, she’s a fat whatever.’ But if I wear a bathing suit now, at 135: ‘Oh my God, she must be sick.’”

Farley assured her fans that she was not feeling unwell.

“I just left the gym. I feel great. I look great,” she said, adding, “but we’ll never change the narrative. Women will always be pinned against each other. Women will always be tearing each other down, whether it’s you’re too skinny, you’re too fat, you’re too this, you’re too that.”

Jenni Farley expressed her disappointment with women being pitted against each other and their bodies being put under scrutiny. Pictured here at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. ANDREW KELLY/Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Farley also offered choice words to those instructing her to eat more.

“God forbid I lost a few pounds since Miami. I promise I’ll try harder not to,” she said.

Adding, “I’m gonna go eat a donut. Just like, you know, the comment said—or taco. Like, I saw another one: ‘B---h needs to eat a taco.’ It’s the morning, but, you know, I’ll get on that. Weird.”

Carpinello commented, “Donuts and tacos tonight for dinner.”

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