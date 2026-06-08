Lifestyle ON THE DEFENSE Actress Reacts to Furor Over ‘Creepy’ Photos With Son, 12 Jenny Mollen, who has a child with actor Jason Biggs, came under fire for posting two photos with her young son. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Jenny Mollen responded to condemnation over a set of photos she posted featuring her young son, as well as to a controversial blog post about motherhood, which critics deemed inappropriate and even “creepy.”

On May 25, the actress-turned-writer, 47, shared two photos of herself lying in bed on top of her 12-year-old son, Sid, on Instagram.

Mollen shares her two sons with her estranged husband, American Pie star Jason Biggs, 48. The couple, who met on the set of My Best Friend’s Girl in 2007, announced their split after 18 years of marriage in May.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen met on the set of "My Best Friend’s Girl" in 2007 and eloped in 2008. Pictured here after their elopement in September 2008 at New York Fashion Week. Joshua Lott/Reuters

The original caption, which she first deleted and then doubled down on in the comments, read, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.”

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The comments quickly filled with people voicing their concern over the “weird” post and its “romantic” tone.

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Even after deleting her caption, Jenny Mollen doubled down on her original statement in the comments section. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

On Monday, Mollen responded to the criticism on her Substack, The Best Friend Experience with Jenny Mollen, in a post titled “The Love That Breaks Us.”

“Last week, the internet called me a child molester for posting a photo of myself holding my son,” she began the essay.

Jenny Mollen posted two pictures on Instagram of herself lying on top of her son on a bed. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

Accompanying Mollen’s Instagram post is a “community note” written by a user. It reads, “Jenny removed the caption for this post. It originally had a pedophilic statement about her son.”

The community note, written by another user rather than Jenny Mollen, commented on the original caption of her post. Instagram/JennyMollen

“The picture was taken on a Monday night after he returned from a weekend away,” Mollen continued.

Adding, “There’s something devastating about realizing your children can survive without you, that they can be content somewhere else. Happy, even. And that the security you once felt in being their entire world was never meant to last.”

Mollen also described her complicated relationship with her own absent mother before doubling down on the original statement in her post.

Some commenters were disturbed by the picture Jenny Mollen posted, in which she was face-to-face with her pre-teen son while lying on a bed. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

“The joke that offended people was: ‘Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have.’ And he is,” she reportedly wrote in the paywalled post, further suggesting that people failed to understand her humor.

“Motherhood isn’t just devotion,” she continued. “It’s vulnerability in a form so all-encompassing that it borders on masochism. It’s handing your heart over to another human being whose entire job is to destroy it. Not because they are evil, but because they are supposed to. They can’t stay. And we can’t want them to.”

While much of the criticism of her original Instagram post—and her May Substack essay in which she compared her looks to those of a 12-year-old girl her son was texting with—concerned the language she used, Mollen still toyed with similar wording.

“I’d never accept this kind of relationship under any other circumstances,” she wrote, adding, “And yet here I am, jumping through fire, constantly striving for affection and approval, waiting by the phone for a guy who can’t even drive.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen announced their split after 18 years of marriage in May. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

“When I became a mom, I wasn’t prepared for how thoroughly a love like this would break me. How it would turn me inside out and make knots of my viscera,” Mollen wrote.

Adding, “Parenthood has demanded a level of commitment and self-sacrifice from me that, in any other context, would be considered pathological.”

In her highly criticized May Substack post, Mollen wrote that she wanted her sons to marry women whose mothers were dead, and that she hoped at least one of her children was gay.

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