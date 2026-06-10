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ACHY & BREAKY

Country Legend, 64, Reveals Life-Threatening Health Scare

“It was my worst nightmare.”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus on June 28, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois.

Paul Natkin/WireImage

Grammy-winning country singer Billy Ray Cyrus was hospitalized after a major health scare.

Cyrus, 64, told People on Wednesday that he suffered from sepsis in 2024—a battle that nearly cost him his life.

“I don’t know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare,” he said, explaining that it made his entire body swell.

Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that he suffered serious health issues in 2024.

Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that he suffered serious health issues in 2024.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Sepsis is caused by infection and is potentially life-threatening, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He was treated in an environment that was painfully familiar.

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“Two years before that, my mom had died in that hospital, in the very floor that I was on,” Cyrus recalled. His mother, Ruth Ann Casto, died in 2022 at 85.

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The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer recalled that during his hospitalization, the medical personnel suggested he get his “affairs in order.”

But, to the surprise of even his doctors, Cyrus recovered fully.

“I had a prayer answered,” he said. “That’s a miracle.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, were the stars of the hit Disney show “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, were the stars of the hit Disney show “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011.

Ron Tom/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Afterward, Cyrus experienced vocal paralysis and went through a period where he thought he might never sing again.

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He said he found the strength to keep training his voice by listening to a song by two of his children.

“Noah’s got that one song, ‘Don’t Put It All on Me,’ that honestly saved my life,” he said.

Billy Ray Cyrus pictured with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, and two of their children, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus pictured with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, and two of their children, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Getty

The song, which his 26-year-old daughter Noah Cyrus released in 2025 with the Fleet Foxes, was written by his son, Braison Cyrus, 32.

A part of the lyrics goes: “Some days, we might fall apart / But we’re never broken.”

Cyrus is also the father of Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus, 33, as well as Christopher Cody, 34; Trace Cyrus, 37, and Brandi Cyrus, 39.

Billy Ray Cyrus pictured with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and his children Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Brandi Glenn Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Billy Ray Cyrus pictured with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and his children Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Brandi Glenn Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

His five-year-old grandson, Braison’s son Bear, also gave Cyrus strength.

“In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, ‘Try again.’ And up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn’t even sure if he knew my name,” he said.

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Adding, “In that moment, I thought, ‘He’s telling you something.’ Is it about love? Music? Somehow, I got to try again at both. So I’m learning to try again.”

Billy Ray Cyrus is now in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Pictured here together at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2025.

Billy Ray Cyrus is now in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Pictured here together at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2025.

Kylie Cooper/Reuters

When the struggles with his voice continued, his girlfriend of one year, Austin Powers star Elizabeth Hurley, 61, was there to help and push him.

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“Elizabeth would say to me, ‘Do you understand your voice is coming back?’” he recalled.

Adding, “She encouraged me to the point where she had me do The Masked Singer. And she said, ‘You need to do it to challenge yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, why is she so smart?’”

Billy Ray Cyrus has won two Grammys, both in 2020 for the hit song “Old Town Road,” which he made with Lil Nas X. Pictured here together performing at the 2019 BET Awards.

Billy Ray Cyrus has won two Grammys, both in 2020 for the hit song “Old Town Road,” which he made with Lil Nas X. Pictured here together performing at the 2019 BET Awards.

MIKE BLAKE/Mike Blake/Reuters

Cyrus competed as “Owl” on the 14th season of the hit family show. He placed 11th.

Now, things with his health are looking up.

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“I’ve been singing every day. I feel so good about my voice,” he told the outlet.

Cyrus is releasing his first album in 14 years, The Hill, on June 16.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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