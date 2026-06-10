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JUST EAR ME OUT

GLP-1 Users Say This Tiny Side Effect Drives Them Nuts

And you thought “Ozempic butt” was the worst of it.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Illustration of an injection going into a woman's ear

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Ozempic-assisted weight loss is causing people to seek solutions to beautify a rarely noticed facial feature: their ears.

Multiple plastic surgeons have told The Looker that the increasing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs has brought heaps of new clients to their offices.

These patients have expressed concerns about the loose skin that follows rapid weight loss, creating phenomena such as “Ozempic butt” and “Ozempic face.”

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported on a new trend among GLP-1 clients wanting to address their “Ozempic ears.”

After losing 80 pounds on GLP-1s, Leah’s ears lost some of their volume. During her facelift appointment, Dr. Daniel Gould transferred fat to her earlobes.

After losing 80 pounds on GLP-1s, Leah's ears lost some of their volume. During her facelift operation, Dr. Daniel Gould transferred fat to her earlobes. Pictured here after her procedure.

Dr. Daniel Gould

“Following rapid weight loss, the ears tend to lose fullness and get longer at the lobes, basically speeding up the aging process,” Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Luis Macias told the outlet.

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Adding, “Just like when we get older, slimming down can cause the ears to become floppier and lose thickness, making them appear flatter and not as pliable.”

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But clients’ concerns also centered on how their jewelry sat on their ears after volume loss.

“I often hear patients complain that their earrings don’t hold in place as well after losing the weight,” Dr. Macias said.

For people concerned with their ears after weight loss, there are multiple options.

Leah got fat transferred into her lower earlobes during her facelift procedure.

Leah got fat transferred into her lower earlobes during her facelift procedure.

Dr. Daniel Gould

In May, The Looker reported on Leah, a woman in her 40s who lost 80 pounds on a GLP-1 and got a facelift to address her sagging skin.

Her Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Gould, told The Looker that he also added fat to Leah’s upper earlobes during her procedure.

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“This is super important because the ears lose volume and kind of shrivel,” he explained. “A little bit of fat makes a huge difference.”

Another option for someone noticing their earlobes getting looser and thinner is surgery.

A thin woman
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One client, Stephanie, told the New York Post that after she lost 54 pounds on Ozempic, she noticed her earlobes thinning.

She underwent fat transfer and an earlobe reduction surgery, a combination that cost her $9,500.

“It’s such a small detail in such a subtle area, but it bothered me more than I expected it would,” she said, expressing that she was “thrilled” with her results.

Barbara Corcoran at A24's 'Marty Supreme' premiere in New York City on December 16, 2025.

Barbara Corcoran at A24's 'Marty Supreme' premiere in New York City on December 16, 2025.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The third, and perhaps the most popular, option: fillers. The quick enhancement can be done in under 30 minutes, and it’s even millionaire-approved.

In February, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, 77, told the Wall Street Journal that she likes to plump her ears with dermal filler at her quarterly filler appointments.

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“When I go in for my filler, I have my ears pumped up,” she told the outlet.

She shared that she used the fullness of her earlobes as a kind of barometer for her filler upkeep schedule.

“When they go down, and they’re flat, I know it’s time to go back in again,” she said.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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