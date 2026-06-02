Lifestyle 'NOT HEALTHY' Jason Biggs’ Ex Slammed for ‘Creepy’ Photos With Son, 12 The best-selling author also faced backlash for saying a preteen girl “isn’t hotter” than she is. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A best-selling author and self-proclaimed “boy mom” is facing criticism over photos she posted with her preteen son.

Actress-turned-writer Jenny Mollen, who is the ex-wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs, posted two Instagram pictures on May 25. Both images show the 47-year-old mother lying on top of her 12-year-old son, Sid.

In the first photo, the two lie on a bed with Mollen’s legs between Sid’s and her hands in his hair. The second shows the mother and son lying face-to-face with Sid’s hands covering their faces.

Jenny Mollen posted two pictures on Instagram of herself lying on top of her son on a bed. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

The since-deleted caption read, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.”

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The comments quickly filled with hundreds of people pointing out the “weirdness” of the post.

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Some commenters were disturbed by the picture Jenny Mollen posted, in which she was face-to-face with her pre-teen son while lying on a bed. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

Mollen, a New York Times best-selling author and essayist, replaced the caption with a period, but nevertheless still doubled down on her original message in the comments section.

When one person pointed out that her original caption “rubbed people the wrong way,” Mollen replied, “I said your eldest will be the most toxic [boyfriend] you ever have. I stand by this!”

Even after deleting her caption, Jenny Mollen doubled down on her original statement in the comments section. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

“Hugging your kids: Healthy and encouraged. Calling your child your boyfriend and posting photos of you lying between their legs on a bed: Not healthy or encouraged. Your child is not your boyfriend. A boyfriend is a romantic partner,” read one of the top comments with over 1,500 likes.

Another person wrote, “Saw the original post with the original caption. Super weird. And I have boys the same age. And yes, we hug and cuddle, but that caption was creepy [as f---].”

A third added, “I hug my son. I DON’T LAY groin to groin with him. Weird. Block.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen married in 2008. Pictured here after their elopement in September 2008 at New York Fashion Week. Joshua Lott/Reuters

Mollen shares Sid and her second son, Lazlo, 8, with Biggs, 48.

The couple met on the set of the 2008 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Girl in 2007 and eloped shortly after in April 2008.

In May, a representative told People that the couple had separated after 18 years of marriage.

Just days before her divorce announcement, Mollen published an essay on her Substack, The Best Friend Experience with Jenny Mollen, titled, “Please. Stay. I want you. I need you. Oh, God.”

The essay was not about her split from Biggs, as many expected based on its title, but about her relationship with her sons.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with dead mothers,” the piece begins.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen in the 2009 film "Kidnapping Caitlynn." IMDb

In writing, she described her fear of being replaced as her sons grew older.

Pieces of the text began circulating on Threads, as people pointed out the “disgusting” way in which Mollen talked about her relationship with her pre-teen son.

“Having boys is a mind f---. It builds you up, only to tear you apart,” she wrote, adding, “...But these baby remoras, these emotional vampires—the most emotionally high-maintenance men I’ve ever dated are growing up. And eventually, I will lose them.”

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Next, she opened up about Sid texting a girl his age.

“Several months ago, my eldest was texting with a girl, she was twelve, but I could already tell my brand of toxic,” Mollen wrote. “She was bossing him around and using big words, and he was utterly spun.

She added, “I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me.”

She ended the essay by admitting she prays “that at least one of [my sons] is gay.”

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