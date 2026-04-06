Lifestyle 'sorry not sorry' Demi Moore’s Daughter Defends Controversial Parenting Choice Rumer Willis welcomed a daughter in 2023. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

The daughter of two legendary actors is defending a controversial parenting choice on social media.

Rumer Willis, the eldest child of Demi Moore, 63, and Bruce Willis, 71, posted a video to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Sorry not sorry.”

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In the video, Rumer, 37, defends her choice to breastfeed her 3-year-old daughter, Louetta.

Rumer Willis with ex Derek Richard Thomas in Los Angeles, in 2023. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress welcomed her daughter in 2023 with ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas. The couple called it quits in August 2024, and Rumer has been a single parent since.

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The video begins with footage of Rumer sitting in a chair with Louetta, her blond hair curled, wearing a blue dress.

The toddler lies in her mother’s lap as Rumer strokes her hair and breastfeeds her.

Rumer Willis at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The video then cuts to a viral TikTok clip of a woman drawing a graphic on a whiteboard, explaining that people should stay out of her business.

“This is my business,” the woman in the clip says, drawing a circle. “And this is yours,” she continues, drawing another.

“I am here,” the woman says, pointing to the first circle, adding that the problem is that the other person is also in her circle, when they should be in their own.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills. Danny Moloshok

Most commenters were not pleased with the post, criticizing both her choice to breastfeed her three-year-old and her choice to post about it online.

“By posting your private moments with your daughter, you are making it everyone’s business,” the top-voted comment reads.

“In all seriousness, with her being 3, at what point do you stop? Why not pump and have her drink from a cup?” another asked. “That’s a normal milestone.”

Commenters did not agree with Rumer's choice to breastfeed her three-year-old. Instagram/Rumer Willis

Still, many also came to show their support, writing that they also breastfed until their children stopped asking for it.

Breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of a child’s life, and beyond that, depending on the desires of the mother and the child, according to the CDC. One study found that, among children who were breastfed, approximately 11.5% were breastfed for 24 months or longer.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis married in 1987; here they are pictured in 1995. Patrice Picot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This was not the first time Rumer responded to online scrutiny over her choice to keep breastfeeding her daughter.

In 2025, when her daughter was two, she posted a picture of herself breastfeeding on Instagram.

“For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2-year-old [sic]. I hope you have a blessed day,” she wrote, signing the note with a kiss emoji.

Bruce Willis with Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout at the "Ocean's Twelve" premiere in Hollywood in 2004. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Rumer has previously shared other family habits that might be regarded as uncommon.

In 2025, she told the What in the Winkler?! podcast that she still bathes with her sisters, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis, who are 34 and 32, respectively.

“That’s just the kind of house that I grew up in,” she explained. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”

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