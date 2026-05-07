Celeb Designer, 49, Having Baby With Billionaire Heir, 34
Jennifer Meyer is about to give birth to her third baby at 49.
The celebrity jewelry designer is expecting her first child with her fiancé, 34-year-old music mogul Geoff Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi.
Meyer has two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16, from her previous marriage to Spiderman star Tobey Maguire. The couple married in 2007, separated in 2016, and finalized their divorce in 2020.
Geoff’s father, Adebayo, is the co-founder and managing partner of the private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners and has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion.
Meyer was first spotted with the heir, who is the CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, a music management company, in the summer of 2023, though the couple did not make their official debut until November that year.
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The pair announced their engagement on August 31, 2024, via an Instagram post that Meyer simply captioned, “YES!!!” They have not yet announced a wedding date.
Her due date is around Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10 this year, and will conveniently coincide with her eldest daughter coming home from her first year in college.
“There’s nothing I love more than a full house of people,” she said in an interview with People, adding that she was excited to expand her family with a new baby girl.
“I feel like she’s going to be just so loved, and everyone’s going to be obsessed with her,” she said. “I just can’t wait to have her here.”
Initially, the news of Meyer’s pregnancy brought her great joy, but she also felt cautious.
“I’m not 25, so it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant,’” she told the outlet.
Still, she says this pregnancy has been relatively smooth sailing.
“It’s a little more exhausting at this stage, but I feel amazing. I love it. I feel really good. I’ve had a really awesome pregnancy,” Meyer said.
After raising the two children from her marriage to Maguire, she feels more prepared for her third baby.
“I was so full-time with my first two, I did everything all night long,” she said. “I breastfed 24/7. I never had a night nurse, never had anyone doing anything for me like that. I put so much pressure on myself to do absolutely everything.”
Now, she felt ready to share some of the responsibility.
“I’ve learned at this stage in life, it’s OK to ask for help,” she said. “It’s OK to not be a superwoman with everything. I think women are super women anyway, so I’m prepared to ask for help. I’m prepared to not take everything on.”
Meyer said her two teens were excited about the new sibling, and co-parenting with her ex-husband was also effortless.
“We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together,” she said of Maguire. “He is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him, and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”
As she looks forward to her due date, Meyer feels like she is living in a fairytale.
“It’s like all my wishes are coming true,” she told People, adding, “And so I feel really grateful and lucky and just excited for all these new chapters.”
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