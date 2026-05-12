Lifestyle two of a kind ‘Blade Runner’ Star, 80, Posts Selfie With Lookalike Daughter “I thought I was seeing double.” Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Mario Casilli /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

A prolific actress in her eighties posted a selfie with her daughter, prompting fans to marvel at how much the women look like “literal twins” rather than from separate generations.

Joanna Cassidy, 80, posted a photo with her daughter Naomi, 61, to Instagram in celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In the selfie, Naomi and her mother—who appeared opposite Harrison Ford as Zhora Salome in the legendary 1982 science-fiction film Blade Runner—flash big, bright smiles at the camera.

Joanna Cassidy posted a selfie with her lookalike daughter, Naomi. Instagram/Joanna Cassidy

Cassidy wore light makeup and pulled her white hair into a romantic bun, letting her curtain bangs and front layers frame her face.

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Beside her, Naomi had her straight, golden-brown hair swept into a modern side part.

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Joanna Cassidy and Harrison Ford in "Blade Runner" in 1982. IMDb

In the comments, multiple people pointed out how, with their similar facial features from eyebrows to high cheeks and bright eyes, they looked uncannily alike.

“I thought I was seeing double for a second. This is literally twins,” wrote one person, adding, “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Commenters pointed out how alike the mother-daughter duo looked. Instagram/Joanna Cassidy

“She’s beautiful just like you,” commented another person, while a third one wrote, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. What a sweet and beautiful pic, Joanna.”

The actress, who won a Golden Globe in 1984 for her role in the NBC hit comedy Buffalo Bill, also has a son, Daniel.

She shares her children with her ex-husband, Dr. Kennard C. Kobrin. The couple met when Cassidy was a student at Syracuse University in Central New York. They married in 1964 and divorced in 1974.

Cassidy appears to keep her children out of the spotlight, rarely posting photos with them.

Joanna Cassidy has had a long career in film and TV after starting out her career as a model in the 1960s. Pictured here in 2005 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner/Reuters

Before the Mother’s Day post, the latest photo she posted with her daughter was in December 2024.

In the Instagram caption, she revealed the significance of her daughter’s name. “Naomi, named after an Indian goddess,” she wrote. “Special, unique, a real renaissance woman.”

One person pointed out how similar the women’s features are, writing, “The eyes, nose, and smile! Great resemblance. Definitely mother and daughter.”

Joanna Cassidy has won multiple awards. Pictured here accepting her award for best actress in a TV comedy for her role in "Call Me Fitz" at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, in March 2015. Mark Blinch/Reuters

In August 2025, Cassidy discussed her perspective on aging in an interview with People.

When asked about her then-upcoming 80th birthday on August 2, she said, “I think that when I turned 50, that was sort of the hard one, but this is just icing on the cake. I feel like I’m 35 and I think I look pretty good.”

Joanna Cassidy pictured at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills in 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Cassidy also discussed her new relationship with Alan Hamel, 89, the widower of Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers.

Hamel told the outlet about their unlikely 2025 meetup.

“We met over 50 years ago. Joanna was a guest on my show in Canada, and that was in the late ’70s, I think. The next time I saw her, she was doing a major mini-series with Suzanne and Anthony Hopkins.”

Hamel continued, “And then I didn’t see her again until a few months ago,” adding, “We connected, and I’m happy that we connected.”

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