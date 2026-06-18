Lifestyle STOPPING THE CLOCK Bond Girl Shares the Secret to Why She’s Barely Aged in 35 Years The 75-year-old actress admitted she’s often approached by younger people for skincare tips.

Many Hollywood stars aim to maintain a youthful look as they mature, but a few have frozen time quite like Jane Seymour.

Seymour, who rose to fame in 1973 as the Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die, won a Golden Globe in 1995 for her lead role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Shockingly, the 75-year-old’s appearance has barely changed since then, and on Tuesday, the legendary Bond girl revealed her beauty tips in an interview with NewBeauty.

Jane Seymour works out daily. Pictured here at the 55th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on June 11, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Seymour, a mother of six, said she felt incredibly grateful to have reached 75 and to have so much energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m told on film sets that I outrun and outpace all the young ones. I think it’s because I love what I do, and I eat really well,” she said.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Seymour revealed that she has “always” followed a Mediterranean diet, which typically prioritizes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting red meat and sweets.

Research shows that the Mediterranean diet can offer many health benefits, including support for brain function, weight control, and heart health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“I love berries, kale, and spinach and all those kinds of things,” Seymour said.

Jane Seymour at the Golden Globes in 1998 and at a gala in 2026. Fred Prouser;Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Seymour also advocated for regular exercise.

“Pilates is brilliant, whether it’s mat Pilates or on a reformer. I also do Gyrotonics, but mostly I do all of this with the light weights,” she said, adding, “We need that muscle tone, especially as we get older.”

Her daily exercise routine includes a combination of yoga, Pilates, isometrics, crunches, and stretching. Sometimes, she plays tennis, too, but she does everything in moderation.

“I don’t push myself because I’m way too competitive,” she said. “Listen to your body. Don’t injure yourself trying to become superwoman.”

Jane Seymour at Disneyland in California, in 2003. Fred Prouser/Reuters

When it comes to skincare, Seymour’s attitude is “less is more.”

She sticks to her trusted skincare and gentle exfoliants instead of fancy facials.

The English actress said she tans fast, and took advantage of this when she was younger.

“I tan very quickly, but oh my gosh, I have lived to regret that!” Seymour said.

Now, she never skips sunscreen in the mornings and also wears hats to protect her face.

“I’ll walk through the sun, I’ll play tennis in the sun, but I always make sure I cover the areas I have to. The damage you do when you’re young comes back to haunt you later in life.”

Jane Seymour at the Acorn TV Talent Dinner in New York, August 2025. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for AMC Networks/Acorn TV

Seymour, who has been a spokeswoman for Body Firm since 2015, said her skin secret is the Body Repair Treatment ($84, Amazon).

“I go to bed with the cream on and then wake up in the morning, and my skin feels amazing,” she said.

Adding, “The more I use it, the better my skin is. I mean, honestly, young people keep coming up to me saying, ‘Why is your skin amazing?’”

Jane Seymour with her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series for “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” in 1995. Rose Prouser

Seymour said her confidence comes from life experience.

“I think it actually comes from having survived a lot in my life. I mean, I really have,” Seymour said.

Adding, “A long time ago, I was doing a movie, and I actually died and came back—they resuscitated me. So you know, if the greatest fear we have in life is a wrinkle, that is not as problematic to me as being dead.”

Jane Seymour with Roger Moore on set for "Live and Let Die" (1973). Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In 1988, Seymour contracted bronchitis while filming Onassis: The Richest Man in the World—a movie that won her an Emmy.

But when a person administered an antibiotic to her, they accidentally injected it into her vein, not her muscle, which led to Seymour going into anaphylactic shock.

In 2023, she told The Times that she “left her body” in the moment. “I did see the white light, and I did look down and quite clearly see and hear everyone screaming and trying to resuscitate me, which they were able to do.”

Play Video

On Tuesday, Seymour said that women should stop believing that aging or going through menopause means their lives are over and they should hide.

“I think it’s an attitude,” she mused. “I know a lot of people who say ‘I’m too old to do this,’ or ‘I’m too old to do that.’ You’re never too old to do it. You just have to listen to your body while you’re doing it.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog