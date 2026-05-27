Lifestyle FREEZE THE DAY Rosie O’Donnell, 64, Reveals Secret Facelift in Before-and-After Photos The surgery “costs more money than I have ever paid for a car.” The Daily Beast/Getty

Rosie O’Donnell revealed she secretly underwent plastic surgery to lift her lower face and neck.

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old comedian and actress published before-and-after photos of her facial transformation on Instagram, set to Seth MacFarlane’s song “That Face.”

The post came two days after O’Donnell revealed in a lengthy prose post on her Substack, titled “Decisions,” her choice to undergo a facelift after losing 50 pounds.

Rosie O’Donnell said she noticed her face “melting“ after she lost 50 pounds. Pictured here in October 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Tinderbox Productions

“I used to feel very strongly about facelifts,/Not casually—morally./I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never—ever,” O’Donnell begins her text.

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Although she initially felt that a facelift would be a betrayal of women, she changed her mind after noticing her face was “melting” post-weight loss.

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In early 2023, the A League of Their Own star revealed on TikTok that she was taking Mounjaro, a popular GLP-1 medication prescribed to treat obesity and Type 2 diabetes, which is also used by fellow celebrities Amy Schumer and Vanessa Williams.

O’Donnell has Type 2 diabetes.

On Wednesday, Rosie O'Donnell published her before-and-after photos on Instagram. Instagram/Rosie O'Donnell

One side effect of GLP-1 medications is the so-called “Ozempic face‚” that follows rapid weight loss. It can include a more hollow appearance and loose, sagging skin.

The youngest of O’Donnell’s five children, Clay, 13, was not on board for the invasive procedure.

O’Donnell recalled pushing her surgery further after her daughter said, “I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it.”

But in January, O’Donnell chose to undergo a lower deep-plane facelift—a decision she made, in part, to show her children that they have autonomy over their bodies.

“I had this quiet realization ... if I’m teaching Clay anything, it can’t be that my body belongs to an idea either,” she wrote. “Even a good idea. Even feminism. Because that’s still not freedom—that’s just a different authority telling you what you’re allowed to do with your own face."

I want them to grow up in a world — Rosie O'Donnell

She opted to undergo the plastic surgery addressing the jowls, jawline, and neck with a trusted surgeon who had performed surgeries on her friends.

Rosie O’Donnell started using Mounjaro in late 2022. Pictured here in September 2022. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

O’Donnell aimed for natural results and achieved them: she wrote that no one noticed she had undergone plastic surgery, not even her friends or her daughter.

“I wanted to still be me, just… less haunted,” she wrote, adding that she was “quite pleased with the whole thing.”

Although she could have easily kept the operation under wraps, she wrote, “I have never like[d] secrets.”

Rita Wilson, Demi Moore, Rosie O’Donnell, and Melanie Griffith at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles in November 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

O’Donnell wrote that she did not want people to think her “rejuvenated lower face and neck” happened naturally, and detailed that the operation came with a hefty price tag.

It cost more money — Rosie O'Donnell

O’Donnell wrote that she felt “almost shameful” about the money she spent on the procedure.

Yet, at 64, she detailed feeling “happier than I have been in years.“

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