Why ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Gets Anti-Aging Treatments for Her Ears

Barbara Corcoran, 76, revealed the bizarre reason she gets dermal filler injected into her ears.

“I’ve always had plastic surgery,” the Shark Tank star and self-made millionaire told the Wall Street Journal. “My son was born when I was 48. I looked worn, and that was [when I got] my first eyelift.”

“The facelift was huge. I decided I was going to get one every 10 years and stay young, especially being in the TV business,” she added.

So far, the real estate mogul has undergone three facelifts, a blepharoplasty, a neck lift, a lower eyelid skin pinch, and a brow lift. She also gets dermal fillers four times a year, professional teeth-whitening treatments, monthly brow waxes, and a plethora of fractional laser treatments.

However, the most unconventional part of her extensive beauty routine might be her ear filler.

“When I go in for my filler, I have my ears pumped up,” she said, adding, “and when they go down and they’re flat, I know it’s time to go back in again.”

The journalist, Lane Florsheim, asked whether Corcoran was getting dermal filler in her ears to use it “as a barometer” for her other fillers, and Corcoran answered yes.

“My ears never lie to me,” she said.

Corcoran married retired FBI agent and former real estate broker Bill Higgins in 1988. The couple has two adult children, Tom and Kate.

Corcoran is not only ambitious about her beauty regimen but also about her health.

“I work out every other day religiously and have for many years,” she said. “But I really got serious about my health about a year ago because I visited my general doctor and complained about my lack of energy because I’m such a high-energy person. She said, ‘Think of yourself as an old jalopy that needs new parts and a lot of maintenance.’ Right away, I got myself on vitamins, started working out with a physical therapist in addition to my trainer.”

Working out every other day can be a mental hurdle, but she has a tip to make it easier.

“I have a little trick: I put my sneakers and socks right under my bed before I go to sleep, and I know all I have to do is get my feet in there and I’m going to be fine.”

Corcoran also spoke about celebrating a significant age milestone: For her 70th birthday, she arranged a funeral—for herself. There, she played dead while lying in a coffin.

“I sat there quietly in a beautiful Carolina Herrera dress, so happy that I was hearing everything,” she said.

The celebration, while unconventional, had a surprising effect. “It made me laugh at aging,” Corcoran said. “I was bummed out about turning 70, and it reversed the image for me.“