Lifestyle drop and lift Woman Gets Stunning Facelift After 80-Lb. Weight Loss Caused ‘Ozempic Face’ For Leah, three strategic operations delivered the results she dreamed of while ensuring she looked like herself. The Daily Beast/Dr. Daniel Gould

Leah, a woman in her early forties, lost 80 pounds over two years after starting GLP-1 medication—an incredible accomplishment by any metric. But, like many patients who have undergone similarly rapid transformations, Leah started to notice changes to her skin. Specifically, it seemed looser and less lifted.

The much-maligned “Ozempic face” is becoming a driving force in plastic surgery, and facelift clients are becoming younger than ever.

“GLP-1s are probably the single most powerful factors behind plastic surgery these days,” Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Gould told The Looker. “I believe that about 70 to 80 percent of my patients are currently on those medications.”

Previously, Dr. Gould did not perform facelifts on patients under 45, but GLP-1 medications have lowered his age requirement, as younger people are experiencing loose skin.

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One of Dr. Gould's clients, Leah, noticed loose skin on her neck after losing 80 pounds on GLP-1 medication. Dr. Daniel Gould

“I started seeing more and more of these people in their thirties who had lost 80 to 150 pounds, and they have lax and loose skin,” he shared. “The weight loss medications changed the game.”

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In addition to loose skin, he said these clients face another physical shift. “We don’t really fully understand the biology of how it’s happening, but the medications change skin quality,” Dr. Gould told The Looker.

One of his requirements for clients on GLP-1s is that they have maintained a steady weight for more than six months.

“If they’re stable at that weight and they’re living in that life, then they’re going to be able to, more than likely, maintain it, but also they’re happy with it, and they’re not going to overshoot it or rebound,” he explained.

Leah was in her early forties when, after significant weight loss, she felt it was time for a facelift. Dr. Daniel Gould

When Leah sought surgery from Dr. Gould, her goal was not only to recognize the person in the mirror again but also to achieve a contoured neck.

The neck, Dr. Gould explained, is a main concern for many weight-loss patients. “If the face drops 5 percent on one side and 5 percent on the other, it adds up to 10 percent in the neck because it all accumulates there.”

To give Leah the lifted, contoured look she dreamed of, Dr. Gould performed three operations: a deep-plane facelift, a temporal lift, and a neck lift—a combination he usually recommends to his patients for natural results.

Dr. Gould performed a deep-plane facelift, a temporal lift, and a neck lift on Leah. Dr. Daniel Gould

“When you lift the neck, the skin above has to go somewhere, so you have to lift the face and the neck,” he explained. “And if the face gets lifted, then you have to lift the temple to avoid a heavy look.”

In addition to the lifts, he also performed a nano fat transfer to improve Leah’s skin and a fat transfer to add volume to her face.

“All patients undergo a loss of structural fat when they age, and when they lose weight, their skin quality is poorer. So we take fat from their body and use it to add structure back,” he said.

Dr. Gould even addressed Leah's ears with a fat transfer. Dr. Daniel Gould

To create a balanced look, he even addressed Leah’s ears.

“I added fat to the upper portion of her earlobe,” he said. “This is super important because the ears lose volume and kind of shrivel. A little bit of fat makes a huge difference.”

Dr. Gould said that working with clients like Leah is extremely motivating, as he can be a part of changing their lives.

“I see so many patients who come in, and they say things like, ‘I’ve lost all this weight, and I’m ready to own my body, own my face, and own my experience in a very different way,’” Dr. Gould said.

Leah's transformation lifted her face and improved her skin quality. Dr. Daniel Gould

But he also said that not all those seeking facelifts are ready for the procedure.

“Just because you’ve lost weight doesn’t mean that psychologically you’re ready for plastic surgery,” he said. “If the psychological issue is one of abundance or impulsivity or addiction to perfection, then plastic surgery can be very dangerous, and it can lead down a path which is turbid and tumultuous.”

And Dr. Gould said that more and more people are coming to him with unrealistic expectations after seeing filtered “after” photos online.

For this reason, Dr. Gould conducts psychological screenings and discusses his clients’ expectations.

He recommends that people considering plastic surgery seek out medical-grade before-and-after photos and videos to see the true results achievable.

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