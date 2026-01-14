Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kris Jenner, 70, shared a minimal-makeup selfie that put her smooth, radiant skin on full display.

The photo, posted to Jenner’s Instagram stories, showed the celebrity momager after an appointment with celebrity facialist Keren Bartov. The esthetician, who launched her eponymous skincare line in the U.S. in 2025, counts stars like Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, and Cindy Crawford among her famous clientele.

Jenner’s face is glowing, her cheeks rosy, and her complexion dewy and poreless. “Thank you @keren_bartov, greatest facial!!” she wrote on the picture.

Bartov shared the same image on her own Instagram page, captioning it, “Timeless beauty, precision care.”

Jenner’s daughter, Khloé Kardashian, posted pictures of herself with her mother and the famous facialist to her Instagram stories that evening.

“The best facial!!!” Kardashian wrote. “Thank you @keren_bartov.”

Kris Jenner is known as a 'mamager' to her children. Pictured here with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, at the World Premiere of Hulu's 'All's Fair' in October, 2025. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a second Instagram story, Kardashian posted a picture of Keren Bartov Advanced Skincare Line products, writing, “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to live without these.”

The picture included Booster Peel & Glow Serum ($195, Keren Bartov), Ultra Peptide Serum ($180, Keren Bartov), and Advanced Skin Serum ($180, Keren Bartov).

Bartov also reposted these snaps on her personal Instagram page. “An evening of treatments with @khloekardashian and @krisjenner,” she wrote. “True beauty is built on consistency, care, and skin health. An incredible and beautiful family. Love each and every one of you.”

Although both Jenner and Kardashian were glowing in the new pictures, the secret to their smooth, line-free faces goes beyond mere skincare and facials. In August, Jenner revealed to Vogue Arabia that she had undergone her second facelift, while Kardashian has openly discussed getting Botox and filler injections.