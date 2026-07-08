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STRENGTH TRAINING AND HONOR

Ripped Russell Crowe Dramatically Transforms His Body at 62

Are you not entertained by his “Gladiator”-level muscles?

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
On left, Russell Crowe as Maximus in "Gladiator" (2000); on right, the actor flexes in the mirror in a 2026 selfie with his son.

DreamWorks Distribution/X/Russell Crowe

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe flexed his muscles in honor of his son turning 20.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand-born leading man posted rare photos with his son, Tennyson Crowe, on X. The first photo shows the duo in tank tops, flexing their impressive biceps in front of what appears to be a gym mirror.

While Russell is now heavily bearded and wears glasses, his bulging upper arms echo the physique he displayed in the 2000 epic drama Gladiator. His portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general turned Colosseum fighter, earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor the following year.

Russell Crowe flexed his muscles in front of a mirror with his 20-year-old son, Tennyson.

Russell Crowe flexed his muscles in front of a mirror with his 20-year-old son, Tennyson.

X/Russell Crowe

The next photo shows the two riding horses, and the third is a throwback photo taken when Tennyson was a child.

In the caption, Crowe wrote, “20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7 am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday, Tenny.”

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Russell Crowe shared a photo of himself and Tennyson riding horses.

Russell Crowe shared a photo of himself and Tennyson riding horses.

X/Russell Crowe

Crowe has two sons, Tennyson and Charles, 22, with his ex-wife, Australian singer-songwriter Danielle Spencer, 57.

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The couple, who met in 1989 while playing a couple on The Crossing, married in 2003.

and their sons Tennyson (2nd L) and Charles at the ceremony where he was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE)

Russell Crowe shares his two sons, Tennyson and Charles, with his ex-wife, singer Danielle Spencer. Pictured here in 2010.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The couple separated in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

In 2016, he revealed to the Daily Mail that after their separation, his sons moved to Australia to live with their mother.

“They’re at school in Sydney these days. And it’s very difficult for me because when I leave, I’m not going to see them for weeks, often months. But that’s the sacrifice you make,” he said.

Russell Crowe has won multiple awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Maximus in the 2001-film ”Gladiator”.

Russell Crowe has won multiple awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Maximus in the 2001-film ”Gladiator”.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Crowe explained that he thought it was important to teach his children to follow their passions and hold a high work ethic.

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Despite their famous father, his children have steered away from the spotlight. He said he was avoiding talking about them too much to protect their privacy.

“It does make them a point of conversation at school. And they would really prefer to be a little bit more under the radar,” he said.

Russell Crowe has spoken openly about his weight-loss journey. Pictured here with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 42, in June 2024 and in October 2025.

Russell Crowe has spoken openly about his weight-loss journey. Pictured here with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 42, in June 2024 and in October 2025.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images;Mario Anzuoni Reuters

In November 2025, Russell shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he had embarked on a major weight loss journey.

Russell Crowe is seen outside the Build Studio on June 24, 2019, in New York City.

Russell Crowe is seen outside the Build Studio on June 24, 2019, in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images

After filming the historical drama Nuremberg in 2024, the 6-foot-tall actor dropped 55 pounds, going from 277 to 222. He attributed his transformation to changes in diet and exercise, and slowing down on his alcohol consumption.

“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it,” Crowe explained.

Rick Hoffman arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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