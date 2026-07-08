Ripped Russell Crowe Dramatically Transforms His Body at 62
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe flexed his muscles in honor of his son turning 20.
On Tuesday, the New Zealand-born leading man posted rare photos with his son, Tennyson Crowe, on X. The first photo shows the duo in tank tops, flexing their impressive biceps in front of what appears to be a gym mirror.
While Russell is now heavily bearded and wears glasses, his bulging upper arms echo the physique he displayed in the 2000 epic drama Gladiator. His portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general turned Colosseum fighter, earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor the following year.
The next photo shows the two riding horses, and the third is a throwback photo taken when Tennyson was a child.
In the caption, Crowe wrote, “20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7 am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday, Tenny.”
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Crowe has two sons, Tennyson and Charles, 22, with his ex-wife, Australian singer-songwriter Danielle Spencer, 57.
The couple, who met in 1989 while playing a couple on The Crossing, married in 2003.
The couple separated in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
In 2016, he revealed to the Daily Mail that after their separation, his sons moved to Australia to live with their mother.
“They’re at school in Sydney these days. And it’s very difficult for me because when I leave, I’m not going to see them for weeks, often months. But that’s the sacrifice you make,” he said.
Crowe explained that he thought it was important to teach his children to follow their passions and hold a high work ethic.
Despite their famous father, his children have steered away from the spotlight. He said he was avoiding talking about them too much to protect their privacy.
“It does make them a point of conversation at school. And they would really prefer to be a little bit more under the radar,” he said.
In November 2025, Russell shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he had embarked on a major weight loss journey.
After filming the historical drama Nuremberg in 2024, the 6-foot-tall actor dropped 55 pounds, going from 277 to 222. He attributed his transformation to changes in diet and exercise, and slowing down on his alcohol consumption.
“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it,” Crowe explained.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Loading comments…