Lifestyle 14TH TIME'S THE CHARM ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Reveals Staggering List of Plastic Surgeries The 44-year-old set her sights on achieving “dramatic” results. Shekinah Güven/Instagram

A 90 Day Fiancé star slammed fans who criticized her for undergoing more than 10 facial plastic surgeries.

On Monday, Shekinah Güven, a Miami-based aesthetician and facialist, posted an Instagram video in which she listed all of her facial cosmetic work.

The 44-year-old’s list was extensive: three facelifts, four rhinoplasties, upper and lower blepharoplasties (eye lifts), two neck lifts, a lip lift, a brow lift, and a brow transplant.

Shekinah and Sarper Güven have appeared in multiple "90 Day Fiance" iterations. Clay McLachlan/TLC

Some commenters admonished the sheer number of surgeries Shekinah had undergone, particularly at a relatively young age.

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“Three facelifts at your age is a bit much? No? 😂😂 that’s an addiction,” one person commented.

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Shekinah replied, “[The doctor] in Beverly Hills who did my first two is more conservative and specializes in a ‘natural look’ and I wanted something more dramatic!”

Shekinah Güven has undergone multiple plastic surgeries. Pictured here in February 2017 and in October 2024. Vivien Killilea/WireImage;Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

One social media skeptic questioned how Shekinah would deal with aging later in life.

Shekinah Güven listed all of her facial plastic surgeries on social media. Shekinah Güven/Instagram

“You look lovely, but what are you going to do when you are in your fifties or sixties, because everything starts to change, even your body. Time goes by quickly,” the person wrote.

Shekinah’s reply to the comment was simple: “More surgery.”

Shekinah Güven posted a selfie on Saturday to show off her new shorter haircut. Shekinah Güven/Instagram

Shekinah gained fame after she starred in TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023.

The show followed her journey to Turkey to visit her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Güven, 46.

The couple, who met on a dating app, later married in the U.S. in a hotel bed. The so-called “bedding” was documented on Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2025.

Shekinah had already undergone two nose jobs in 2023, but revealed on the show that her stand-up comedian partner, who is not a surgeon, was “designing” her third rhinoplasty.

Shekinah and Sarper Güven currently star on TLC’s “90 Day: The Last Resort.” Justin Stephens/Justin Stephens/TLC

Shekinah and Sarper star in season three of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is currently airing, as they try to resolve their marriage issues on a couples retreat in England.

On June 14, Shekinah said in an Instagram post that she had undergone a plethora of surgeries after filming the show: a fourth nose job that was a revision to her third one, a lip lift, a brow transplant, breast implants, and stomach liposuction.

She also received dermal filler injections and Botox.

Shekinah Güven in Los Angeles in January 2025. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for TEATRO Live

Shekinah told Parade in March 2025 that she opted for her third facelift after removing years’ worth of dermal fillers from her face.

“What actually happened as a result of dissolving my facial fillers was [that] I had a lot of loose skin, and wrinkling, and hollows,” she told the outlet. “My undereyes got super hollowed out, and I just felt like I needed this all filled in and tightened up.”

Adding, ”They repositioned my cheeks up to fill in these hollows. So it was a facelift, but it was mainly to treat the under-eye area. And I’m so glad that I did it, because now I’m filler-free except for my lips, which I’ll keep, but I’m so over the filler fad.”

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