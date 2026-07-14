‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Reveals Staggering List of Plastic Surgeries
A 90 Day Fiancé star slammed fans who criticized her for undergoing more than 10 facial plastic surgeries.
On Monday, Shekinah Güven, a Miami-based aesthetician and facialist, posted an Instagram video in which she listed all of her facial cosmetic work.
The 44-year-old’s list was extensive: three facelifts, four rhinoplasties, upper and lower blepharoplasties (eye lifts), two neck lifts, a lip lift, a brow lift, and a brow transplant.
Some commenters admonished the sheer number of surgeries Shekinah had undergone, particularly at a relatively young age.
“Three facelifts at your age is a bit much? No? 😂😂 that’s an addiction,” one person commented.
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Shekinah replied, “[The doctor] in Beverly Hills who did my first two is more conservative and specializes in a ‘natural look’ and I wanted something more dramatic!”
One social media skeptic questioned how Shekinah would deal with aging later in life.
“You look lovely, but what are you going to do when you are in your fifties or sixties, because everything starts to change, even your body. Time goes by quickly,” the person wrote.
Shekinah’s reply to the comment was simple: “More surgery.”
Shekinah gained fame after she starred in TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023.
The show followed her journey to Turkey to visit her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Güven, 46.
The couple, who met on a dating app, later married in the U.S. in a hotel bed. The so-called “bedding” was documented on Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2025.
Shekinah had already undergone two nose jobs in 2023, but revealed on the show that her stand-up comedian partner, who is not a surgeon, was “designing” her third rhinoplasty.
Shekinah and Sarper star in season three of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is currently airing, as they try to resolve their marriage issues on a couples retreat in England.
On June 14, Shekinah said in an Instagram post that she had undergone a plethora of surgeries after filming the show: a fourth nose job that was a revision to her third one, a lip lift, a brow transplant, breast implants, and stomach liposuction.
She also received dermal filler injections and Botox.
Shekinah told Parade in March 2025 that she opted for her third facelift after removing years’ worth of dermal fillers from her face.
“What actually happened as a result of dissolving my facial fillers was [that] I had a lot of loose skin, and wrinkling, and hollows,” she told the outlet. “My undereyes got super hollowed out, and I just felt like I needed this all filled in and tightened up.”
Adding, ”They repositioned my cheeks up to fill in these hollows. So it was a facelift, but it was mainly to treat the under-eye area. And I’m so glad that I did it, because now I’m filler-free except for my lips, which I’ll keep, but I’m so over the filler fad.”
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