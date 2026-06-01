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RAISED BROWS

Woman’s Subtly Transforms Her Entire Face With $12K Brow Transplant

At 63, she finally fixed her biggest beauty regret.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Eyebrow Tranformation

The Daily Beast/LInkov Hair Surgery

After years of overplucking her eyebrows—and trying to save the damage with tattoos and makeup—Ruth finally found the simple solution to creating the perfect set of face-framers.

Eyebrows typically thin with age, and it can be difficult to find ways to fill them in—especially for those who grew up in the era of over-plucking.

After years of trying different solutions, from cosmetic tattoos to makeup without success, the 63-year-old finally decided it was time for something more permanent. Seeking a brow transplant, visited Linkov Hair Surgery in New York City.

Eyebrow Tranformation

When Ruth first visited Dr. Gary Linkov, she had been over-plucking her eyebrows for years, and tried to cover the damage with microblading.

Dr. Gary Linkov

Ruth’s story is very common at plastic surgeon Gary Linkov’s office.

“My eyebrow clients are usually people who overplucked their brows. They may have tried some tattooing or microblading and didn’t like how it looked, or the color had changed over time, or they were using makeup, and they were just tired of it,” Dr. Linkov told The Looker.

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Adding, “They wanted their actual hair.”

To turn back the time and give Ruth the eyebrows of her youth, Dr. Linkov used follicular unit transplantation (FUT).

Eyebrow Tranformation

Dr. Linkov said that, for natural results, "it’s critical to have the right patterning, angles, and directions” for the hairs.

Dr. Gary Linkov

First, he mapped out the ideal eyebrows on Ruth’s face with a marker. Then, he removed a small strip of skin with hair from the back of Ruth’s head.

After his technicians processed the tissue under a microscope and broke the hairs into individual grafts, he planted them into Ruth’s eyebrows.

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While some eyebrows naturally grow away from the brow bone, too many hairs like that can quickly create an artificial look.

With the FUT technique, Dr. Linkov can see the curl of the individual hairs and create natural results.

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“You want the curl to be facing the face; you don’t want it growing out the wrong way,” Dr. Linkov explained.

Adding, “It’s critical to have the right patterning, angles, and directions.”

Eyebrow Tranformation

Ruth was overjoyed with her results and said she only regretted not undergoing the transformation sooner.

Dr. Gary Linkov

The surgery day—including marking her skin, numbing it, taking photos, and a lunch break—took eight hours in total.

“It’s a long process,” Dr. Linkov said. But, with the help of pain medicine and numbing, patients are relaxed and sometimes even sleep through the procedure.

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The transformation to thick brows cost $12,000 and was well worth the money for Ruth.

“The results were amazing then, and they still are today,” she said in a testimonial. “I am continuing to enjoy the fullness of my brows, and the fact that I no longer ever need microblading or brow pencil or any of that stuff.”

Eyebrow Tranformation

Now, Ruth's eyebrows are thick and voluminous, yet appear completely natural.

Dr. Gary Linkov

Ruth now faces a much easier and more positive problem. “The growth is amazing,” she said, adding, “I have to trim my brows every other week.”

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Of course, this minor inconvenience does not make her regret her new, fuller brows in the slightest.

“They’re perfect,” she said. “And I wish I had done this sooner. I really love my brows, and I love the results.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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