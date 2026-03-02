A popular beauty influencer posted ultrasound videos showing filler in places she never intended.

Jaclyn Hill, 35, a makeup influencer and beauty entrepreneur with a combined following of over 15 million across social media platforms, has been open about getting her dermal fillers. Now, however, she’s publicly speaking about getting rid of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m about to get my face ultrasounded,” Hill began her TikTok video. “We’re gonna see all the filler, and then we’re gonna dissolve the filler.”

Jaclyn Hill said she "fell into the 2016 trend of filling your face.” Here in Beverly Hills, 2017. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions

Reversing cosmetic enhancements is a trend that emerged last year and continues to grow among celebrities, particularly women who received injectable treatments and plastic surgery at a young age.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

@jacattack I’ve never actually had filler put in that area but it’s migrated there and created a bulge over the years. When I lost weight is when I started noticing it & It’s driven me crazy! This is what happens when you fall into the 2016 trend of filling your face 🤦🏼‍♀️ ♬ original sound - Jaclynhill

Hill said she was “convinced” a lump in her lower cheek was migrated filler from when she had her smile lines filled.

“I notice it every day of my life,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My face has changed a lot ever since I lost weight the last couple of years,” Hill continued.

Hill made a YouTube video about her journey with weight-loss drugs in May 2025, titled "I TRIED A GLP-1 FOR 3 MONTHS."

In the video, she visited Luminous Medical Aesthetics in Woodland Hills, California, and explained that the doctor was to perform an ultrasound of the area around her mouth.

Soon, they discovered filler.

“I knew this was filler migration. I knew that I was not crazy,” Hill rejoiced. “I’m so happy right now.”

Next, with the help of the ultrasound, the doctor inserted a dissolving needle into the filler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyaluronic acid is the most popular type of filler in the U.S., and can be broken apart using hyaluronidase, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

After the filler was dissolved, Hill noticed an immediate change.

The doctor discovered migrated filler during Jaclyn Hill's ultrasound. TikTok/Jaclyn Hill

“It looks so much better. I’m going to freak out,” she said, surprised by how happy she was with her new appearance. “I feel like I’ve gotten so much filler throughout the years trying to achieve this look, and it’s just like my natural look.”

“I’m so excited,” Hill said, adding her procedure was “worth every penny.”

“I’ve never actually had filler put in that area, but it’s migrated there and created a bulge over the years,” Hill wrote in her caption. “When I lost weight is when I started noticing it & it’s driven me crazy! This is what happened when you fall into the 2016 trend of filling your face.”

The comment section below her post indicates the types of lessons viewers took away from the video. The top response: “Taking this as any note to not get facial filler.”