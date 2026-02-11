60-Year-Old Supermodel Reveals Why She Swiped Right on Her Fiancé
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, revealed how her new fiancé originally caught her eye on the dating app where they met three years ago.
Porizkova, who posed for Sports Illustrated a whopping 11 times over four decades, posted a video on her Instagram of her paramour, television writer Jeff Greenstein.
In the video, Greenstein, 63, whom the Polish supermodel met on a dating app, delivered a monologue detailing his apparently ill-conceived profile.
“My profile pictures were a disaster,” he said. “It might have been wise to ask one of my excellent collections of excellent female friends to vet my selections, yet I was too shy to do that, so I chose some truly tragic photos.”
Greenstein then detailed the contents of his disastrous portfolio on the undisclosed dating platform.
“Jeff, with the rimless glasses, thought made him look like Steve Jobs, but which he later learned, cast him as a dentist in a David Cronenberg film. Jeff, holding a vintage Polaroid camera. Yeah, that doesn’t scream ‘creepazoid’ much. Jeff, with his ‘66 Volvo. Women love seeing your car. The only thing better is you holding a fish you just caught,” Greenstein joked.
“And then, there was my description of myself. Also catastrophic, as it turned out. Six foot seven. True. Yet I’ve since learned it’s a freakish and off-putting number. Most guys round up. Six-seven, however, says you’re eight feet tall, rounding down so you don’t terrify people," he joked.
Greenstein continued, “‘Ambidextrous.’ Why was I telling women I don’t know which hand to use? ‘Southern, but you can’t tell till you get to know me.’ Why was I telling women I could be a closet racist?”
“And finally, greatest accomplishment: ‘convincingly mimicking the traits of an extrovert.’ Why was I telling women I believe lying is what I’m best at?”
Greenstein also admitted his social media wasn’t much better than his dating profile, noting that it looked like “the Instagram of a serial killer.”
Still, none of these reasons stopped Porizkova from swiping right on Greenstein, who is best known for his work as a writer on Friends and as the showrunner of Will & Grace.
In her caption, the model wrote, “It’s a good thing my love picked the right song to play under the profile pics and the short caption about himself on the dating app.”
The song that captured the supermodel’s attention? “Modern World” by Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers.
The clip posted by Porizkova was from a longer monologue that Greenstein performed at the Ruskin Theater in Santa Monica and later uploaded to YouTube.
In his video, Greenstein explained, “Turns out I’d inadvertently struck a pleasure center. My gal loves Jonathan Richman. Her oldest son’s named after him. An ex-Modern-Lover was in her late husband’s band. So ‘Modern World’ was the ideal song, despite my boldly promoted shortcomings, to pique her interest.”
Porizkova has two adult children, Jonathan and Oliver, from her marriage to the late singer of The Cars, Ric Ocasek.
Porizkova and Ocasek married in 1989 and were in the process of divorcing at the time of his death from heart disease in 2019 at 75.
Porizkova, born in Czechoslovakia, began modeling in Paris at 15 and landed her first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover at 18, becoming the first Central European woman to do so. She has since expanded her skill set, acting in films and publishing three books.
After two years of dating, Porizkova and Greenstein got engaged in 2025 and have kept busy together. The couple recently launched a podcast, Twenty Good Summers.
The name, according to Porizkova’s Instagram, reflects how many “good summers” the couple anticipates having together.
“We met when we were almost in our sixties, and if you think about it, we have until 80 of being in this condition, being healthy, being vibrant, being curious, wanting to see the world…” she explained, although she added that a possibility exists they “might be this way until a 100.”
Sign in
Login dialog