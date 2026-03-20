Why Jessica Alba Looks So Good Without Makeup at 44
Despite the now-infamously bad lighting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, actress Jessica Alba managed to look absolutely radiant.
Her skin looks smooth and bouncy—not tight or pulled back. Put simply, Alba looked like someone who’s taken great care of her skin for her entire adulthood. She later shared the secrets to her smooth, glowing complexion on social media.
Before the 44-year-old actress had her makeup done, the Fantastic Four star prepared her skin with a “lifting” treatment from facialist Leyen Tran.
An Instagram post revealed that the star’s “sculpted and luminous” results were achieved with products from skincare brand Allies of Skin.
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In the video, multiple formulas are applied to Alba’s face, including Allies of Skin’s Multi Peptides & Growth Factor Advanced Lifting Serum, the Peptides & Omegas Firming Eye Cream, and the Peptides & Antioxidants Advanced Firming Daily Treatment.
After her facial, the mother of three sat down with her beauty team, as seen on her Instagram.
Her face was prepped with a serum, then treated with a high-tech tool that uses Light-Emitting Diode (LED) therapy to rejuvenate it.
Alba also popped on a pair of moisture-boosting undereye patches while celebrity makeup artist Maria Vargas created a luminous, bronze glow on her face.
“I like to moisturize everywhere,” Alba said in a YouTube video shared from the evening, noting that she paid special attention to her “smile lines” in order to “buff [them] out.”
In the video, celebrity hairstylist Brittney Conkle said the hair inspiration for Alba’s glamorous, shiny curls was an “elevated soft blowout.”
Alba’s trusted stylist, Dani Michelle, dressed the star in a custom black, strapless Tamara Ralph gown. She accessorized the chic look with glittering Chopard jewelry, Alexandre Birman heels, and an Ahikoza purse.
“I like to have some kind of breakfast, and I like to get a massage, which I did,” Alba told the camera about her day.
“I usually don’t like to start the day with a hangover, which I did today,” she revealed, adding, “I accidentally had too much tequila last night, and I feel like I’m going to go back for more tonight. I do drink a hydration water. I caffeinate well, and I did take an Advil today because of the hangover.”
It’s safe to say even Hungover Jessica Alba would still easily make People’s Most Beautiful People List—and her devotion to a consistent, reliable skincare routine is a major contributing factor.
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