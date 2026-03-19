Lifestyle VANITY SCARE These Photos Show Just How Bad Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Looked We compared photos of the same celebrities taken hours apart. Yikes. Getty Images/illustration by Eric Faison

Stars were left horrified by their unflattering portraits from Vanity Fair’s ultra-exclusive Oscar afterparty.

The harsh, pore-amplifying images were even more shocking when viewed next to shots of the same celebs at other locations throughout the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was so crazy-bright there, I felt like I was standing under klieg lights,” one anonymous partygoer told The Hollywood Reporter. Another complained that the now-infamous event’s lights were so hot, it felt like getting “hot flashes.”

This year marked editor Mark Guiducci’s first time leading the Condé Nast–owned magazine’s annual event. Legendary for its flattering portraits, it is usually one of the year’s most glamorous and exclusive afterparties.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

"Frankenstein" star Mia Goth, 32, at the Academy Awards (left) and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (right). Getty Images

A-listers staggered across a shaggy rug, squinting as they posed for photographers, their famous faces illuminated by bright white lights that would feel more at home in a hospital waiting room than on a red—sorry, gray carpet.

We reviewed photos of several guests at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, comparing them to same-day images from other locations, including their hotel rooms prior to the event, the actual Academy Awards red carpet, and the star-studded Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The side-by-side snaps prove that bad lighting and poor planning can make anyone look heinous—even the world’s most beautiful people.

Kate Hudson smiles on the Academy Awards red carpet (left) and on the Vanity Fair gray rug (right). Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guiducci’s attempt to restore Vanity Fair’s fête to its former glory led to several last-minute updates, including a major location swap, which caused the crew to forget to bring a dimmer. As a result, celebrities appeared considerably less golden, glowing, and glam at the Vanity Fair party than they looked elsewhere.

Case in point: Kate Hudson, 46, who glimmered at the Academy Awards with beautiful pink cheeks and a tan that accentuated her bright blue eyes.

Hours later, the actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Song Sung Blue, arrived at the Vanity Fair party.

Under the lights, which one partygoer described as “unforgiving” to The Hollywood Reporter, the A-lister’s golden complexion appeared pale, and the blush gone from her cheeks.

Even stunning actresses like Rose Byrne saw their skin look dull, dry, and washed-out under the dentist-chair lighting of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Rose Byrne, 46, who received a Best Actress nomination for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, made a small beauty update between the events, switching her vibrant red lip to a nude one.

Her Vanity Fair Oscar Party portrait reflected a broader shift, well beyond a simple change in lip color. Rather than a beautiful photo, Byrne’s shots resembled school portraits, completely washing out any warmth in her skin and hair.

Supermodel Heidi Klum beamed at the Academy Awards, but furrowed her brow at the Vanity Fair party. Getty Images

Many A-listers spent hundreds of dollars on their hair and makeup for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

Professional model Heidi Klum, 52, updated her hair to a trendy side part and her makeup to a dark smoky eye for the afterparty.

Celebrity momager poses for a social media selfie ahead of the Vanity Fair party (left), but purses at the party itself. Instagram/Kris Jenner;Getty

Reality star Kris Jenner, 70, who debuted her second facelift in 2025, posted a photo of her makeup on Instagram ahead of the Vanity Fair afterparty. Jenner has repeatedly faced online criticism over the discrepancy between the photos she posts online and her professional photos.

While she did not walk the Academy Awards red carpet, she snapped a selfie that looks starkly different from her VF portrait.

"Landman" star and Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore looked picturesque in every portrait taken outside the Academy Awards. Getty Images

Even Demi Moore, 63, often deemed one of the world’s most beautiful women, was not safe from the dentist’s office lighting. Side-by-side shots of the otherwise stunning star prove that a poorly planned photography setup spares no one.

Men, too, looked very different at the Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair afterparty, including Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke. Getty Images

Ethan Hawke, 55, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Blue Moon.

He posed on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards and, shortly after, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, his appearance looked strikingly different.

Oscar nominee Elle Fanning poses in custom Givenchy at the Academy Awards, later dressing in a black dress by the designer for the Vanity Fair celebration. Getty Images

Elle Fanning, 27, was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the Norwegian drama Sentimental Value.

Dressed in a custom white Givenchy ball gown, the actress looked like an ethereal princess during the ceremony, but the harsh bulbs of the Vanity Fair carpet did her no justice.

"One Battle After Another" star Chase Infiniti, one of Hollywood's newest faces, appeared at both events. Getty Images

Chase Infiniti, 25, starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Picture-winning thriller One Battle After Another. The breakout actress looked fresh-faced and rosy earlier in the evening, but washed out under the afterparty’s strange setup.

Designer Donatella Versace attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party prior to stopping by the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, 70, looked drastically different as she socialized at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in comparison to her paler appearance on VF’s shag carpet.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog