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Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Did Before Going Makeup-Free on Camera

The actress stripped her clothes and makeup for her latest Oscar-nominated hit.

Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker
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Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Valentino Show "Interferenze" Fall/Winter 2026 at Palazzo Barberini on March 12, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino)

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino

Marty Supreme‘s makeup artist shared how she prepared Gwyneth Paltrow to go bare-faced on camera for the Oscar-nominated film.

Paltrow, 53, portrays Kay Stone in the Josh Safdie–directed film. Her character, a former Hollywood starlet whose career is fading, enters into an affair with the much younger Marty Mauser, a table tennis player played by 30-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet.

According to makeup artist Kyra Panchenko, Safdie “doesn’t like to see makeup” in his films.

Paltrow, 53, starred opposite Chalamet, 30, in "Marty Supreme."

Paltrow, 53, starred opposite Chalamet, 30, in "Marty Supreme."

IMDb

Panchenko told Page Six that the Goop founder “trusted” Safdie’s vision, and in some scenes, the actress wore no makeup at all.

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In one scene, after showering with Chalamet, Paltrow walks out, her hair wet and bare-faced.

Panchenko told Page Six that she was “glad” the director went with his vision of makeup-free Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Kay Stone in "Marty Supreme."

Josh Safdie “doesn’t like to see makeup” on film, according to Kyra Panchenko.

IMDb

“It’s such a vulnerable moment, and it’s that vulnerability of having no makeup on and her hair just kind of a mess that really just made that scene, I think, a little bit more powerful,” Pachenko said.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Kay Stone in "Marty Supreme."

Gwyneth Paltrow as Kay Stone in "Marty Supreme."

IMDb

The makeup artist also told the outlet that she gave Paltrow a facial massage before filming the scene, and used Goop skincare products to prepare her skin.

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Paltrow “actually really loves the products that she makes,” Panchenko noted.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Moses Martin at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Moses Martin at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025.

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They aimed for a pulled-back makeup look for other scenes and opted for “very sheer” products, Pachenko said.

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“We were trying to cover up the fact that she’s from LA, so she had a little bit of a tan, and we were trying to neutralize that,” she said of Paltrow’s makeup.

Panchenko also revealed that another actress, Fran Drescher, 68, was asked by Safdie to go makeup-free on camera.

“He really did not want her to have heavy makeup at all, and he really did not want her to look anything like her other character [in] The Nanny‚” Panchenko recalled.

Fran Drescher attends "The Friend" New York Premiere at iPic Theater on March 24, 2025 in New York City.

Fran Drescher attends "The Friend" New York Premiere at iPic Theater on March 24, 2025 in New York City.

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“Obviously not only because that was not a 1950s character, but he really wanted people to go, ‘Is that Fran?’” Panchenko said.

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Drescher, who portrayed Chalamet’s mother, Rebecca Mauser, was more hesitant about going bare-faced than Paltrow.

“We’re sitting there listening to him,” Panchenko recalled. “[Drecher’s] like, ‘OK … but I would like to have a little eyebrow.’”

Paltrow earlier told Vogue she offered Chalamet skincare advice while on set after thinking his acne scars—created by Panchenko using makeup—were real.

Kevin O'Leary, Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet at A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York, New York.

Kevin O’Leary, posing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet at the “Marty Supreme” premiere, said of his role in the film: “They said that they wanted someone the audience would dislike immediately, and that was me.”

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“She came into the makeup room and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that’s not real. That’s amazing,” Panchenko recalled the moment, calling Paltrow’s amazed reaction “the highest compliment.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenEditorial Intern, The Looker

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