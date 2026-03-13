Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Did Before Going Makeup-Free on Camera
Marty Supreme‘s makeup artist shared how she prepared Gwyneth Paltrow to go bare-faced on camera for the Oscar-nominated film.
Paltrow, 53, portrays Kay Stone in the Josh Safdie–directed film. Her character, a former Hollywood starlet whose career is fading, enters into an affair with the much younger Marty Mauser, a table tennis player played by 30-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet.
According to makeup artist Kyra Panchenko, Safdie “doesn’t like to see makeup” in his films.
Panchenko told Page Six that the Goop founder “trusted” Safdie’s vision, and in some scenes, the actress wore no makeup at all.
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In one scene, after showering with Chalamet, Paltrow walks out, her hair wet and bare-faced.
Panchenko told Page Six that she was “glad” the director went with his vision of makeup-free Paltrow.
“It’s such a vulnerable moment, and it’s that vulnerability of having no makeup on and her hair just kind of a mess that really just made that scene, I think, a little bit more powerful,” Pachenko said.
The makeup artist also told the outlet that she gave Paltrow a facial massage before filming the scene, and used Goop skincare products to prepare her skin.
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Paltrow “actually really loves the products that she makes,” Panchenko noted.
They aimed for a pulled-back makeup look for other scenes and opted for “very sheer” products, Pachenko said.
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“We were trying to cover up the fact that she’s from LA, so she had a little bit of a tan, and we were trying to neutralize that,” she said of Paltrow’s makeup.
Panchenko also revealed that another actress, Fran Drescher, 68, was asked by Safdie to go makeup-free on camera.
“He really did not want her to have heavy makeup at all, and he really did not want her to look anything like her other character [in] The Nanny‚” Panchenko recalled.
“Obviously not only because that was not a 1950s character, but he really wanted people to go, ‘Is that Fran?’” Panchenko said.
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Drescher, who portrayed Chalamet’s mother, Rebecca Mauser, was more hesitant about going bare-faced than Paltrow.
“We’re sitting there listening to him,” Panchenko recalled. “[Drecher’s] like, ‘OK … but I would like to have a little eyebrow.’”
Paltrow earlier told Vogue she offered Chalamet skincare advice while on set after thinking his acne scars—created by Panchenko using makeup—were real.
“She came into the makeup room and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that’s not real. That’s amazing,” Panchenko recalled the moment, calling Paltrow’s amazed reaction “the highest compliment.”
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