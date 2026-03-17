Lifestyle Freeze the Day Anne Hathaway Reveals Her No-Knife Instant Facelift Trick The best part: this tip costs $0 to try yourself. Instagram/Anne Hathaway;Getty Images

Anne Hathaway revealed a Hollywood secret to a no-knife facelift that costs exactly zero dollars.

Hathaway, 43, shared an Instagram video of her behind-the-scenes preparations for the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday. In the video, the Oscar-winning actress was surrounded by a team of professionals as they fixed her hair, makeup, and nails.

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“All right, drum roll please,” Hathaway said while the camera panned to her hair.

“Orlo show them our secret,” the actress said to legendary hairstylist Orlando Pita, who counts Kate Hudson, Amanda Seyfried, and Madonna among his famous clientele.

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood in March 2026. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Pita held out a small braid that was placed on the side of Hathaway’s head, above her ear, in line with the end of her eyebrows.

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“One on each side,” Pita instructed, adding, “And then bring it together in the back.”

“And you look a little bit more awake,” Hathaway said, laughing. “That’s the trick.”

Anne Hathaway's glam team prepped her for the evening using their industry secrets. Instagram/Anne Hathaway

The braids helped pull back the skin around Hathaway’s eyes, giving her a more lifted appearance. Pita hid them inside Hathaway’s glamorous half-up-half-down hairdo.

The trick is popular amongst celebrities, especially for red carpets, and it’s often achieved with face tape.

“Orlando, thank you so much,” Hathaway said in the video, adding, “Round of applause for Orlando.”

In the comments, fans described the trick as “genius” and called her final look “absolutely stunning” and “breathtaking.”

Instagram/Anne Hathaway

Some, however, wondered about the possible pain the hairdo might cause, with one person commenting, “the headache after all night with those braids pulling,” with a crying emoji.

For her Oscars appearance, Hathaway also worked with famed makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who has created looks for A-listers like Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, and Rose Byrne.

Anne Hathaway worked with a celebrity-favored makeup artist. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Before sitting in Vanngo’s chair, she was treated to a sculpting and lifting facial massage by celebrity facial masseur Gavin McLeod-Valentine, known as “the Face Sculptor” on social media.

Anne Hathaway wore a floral Valentino Haute Couture gown to the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Hathaway was styled for the evening by fashion stylist Erin Walsh, who dressed her in a black strapless Valentino Haute Couture floral gown with black silk gloves, a diamond necklace by Bvlgari, and Roger Vivier Jewel Heel Sandals ($1,345, Roger Vivier).

During the ceremony, Hathaway presented awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, together with Anna Wintour, the former editor in chief of Vogue and current Condé Nast’s global chief content officer.

Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway backstage at the Oscars in Hollywood in March 2026. Richard Harbaugh/The Academy/Handout via Reuters

On stage, the two joked about Hathaway’s upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. In the long-awaited sequel, Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs opposite Meryl Streep, who portrays stone-faced fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly—a character long assumed to be based on Wintour.

The award for the duo’s category, Best Costume Design, went to Kate Hawley for her work on Frankenstein, while the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar was also awarded to Frankenstein.

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