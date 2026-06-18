Lifestyle NEW CHAPTER Reality Star Unveils Shocking Weight Loss After Just 6 Weeks on GLP-1s The 38-year-old social media personality turned to the popular jab after gaining weight during pregnancy. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re

A reality star revealed her dramatic body transformation just six weeks after starting a GLP-1.

Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star Trisha Paytas opened up about her weight-loss journey in an interview with People on Thursday.

The 38-year-old American social media star, who has over 18 million followers across different platforms, turned to the popular appetite-suppressing drug as a last resort.

“I grew up on fast food and processed foods. I’ve just always eaten out and always overate. Like I’ve never felt full in my life,” Paytas, whose rise to fame included participating in viral food challenge videos, said.

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Trisha Paytas has performed on Broadway multiple times. Pictured here at the opening night of “Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream” in February 2025. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Paytas said that welcoming three children in the span of four years caused her to gain 80 pounds.

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After the birth of her youngest, Aquaman, in July 2025, she tried to lose weight on her own for six months.

“I’ve always tried to do it the natural way,” she told the outlet. “I was starving myself, killing myself in the gym, like eating grapefruit for dinner, and I just was not losing it.”

After feeling like she had tried “everything else,” she decided to give GLP-1s a shot.

Trisha Paytas became known for her ”mukbang” videos, in which she would eat large portions of food. Pictured here in May 2026 in Los Angeles. Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Arby's

On May 11, Paytas opted for Zepbound, the popular appetite-suppressing jab used by celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal.

“It’s been like six weeks now, and I went from 243 pounds to 217 pounds,” Paytas said. “It truly is nothing short of miraculous for me.”

After successfully losing 26 pounds in her first weeks on the drug, Paytas became an ambassador for Ro, the telehealth company that first prescribed the medicine to her.

Ro also sponsors her Just Trish podcast, which Paytas co-hosts with her husband, Israeli artist Moses Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas poses alongside her husband, Moses Hacmon. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Paytas recalled struggling for years with overeating and persistent thoughts around food.

“After I eat one meal, I already think of the next,” she explained.

But after starting the medication, she was still able to enjoy food—just in smaller portions.

Trisha Paytas for the "Celebrity Big Brother 20" premiere in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage

For Paytas, the goal was never cosmetic but rather to improve her energy levels and overall well-being.

“I don’t really care what weight I am,” Paytas said. “It was more about how I felt.”

Since starting treatment, Paytas has been exercising daily, combining cardio and Pilates.

She is also more active with her children.

“I’ve never ran before and I’m just starting to run for the first time. It really has given me more energy, which is crazy,” she said.

Paytas hopes to eventually drop her weight below 200 pounds for the first time in a decade and has even set her sights on completing a marathon next year.

Trisha Paytas said she wanted to try a GLP-1 not for her looks, but to feel better physically. One of her motivators was her knee pain. Pictured here in November 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

For Paytas, the medication has been life-changing.

“I eat a normal amount; I don’t overthink food,” she said. “Because I’ve lived 38 years of my life obsessing about food, it would be nice to live the next 38 just thinking about food a normal amount.”

Paytas has no plans to get off the medicine any time soon.

“I think a GLP-1’s like a life thing for me,” she said. “I haven’t been on that long, but I think I can see myself doing it for the rest of my life.”

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