Denise Richards Makes First Public Appearance Since Facelift Reveal
Denise Richards, 55, appeared on the red carpet for the first time since sharing that she underwent a facelift.
The actress attended The Bold and the Beautiful’s BBTV launch event in Hollywood on March 26, looking even more refreshed and rejuvenated than the impressive “after” photos that made her plastic surgery results go viral.
Richards, who portrayed Shauna Fulton on the series from 2019 to 2022, joined her former cast members at the event to promote BBTV, a new streaming app featuring all 37 seasons of the beloved soap opera.
Richards glowed on the carpet in a light pink slip dress with white lace details. Her hair was in soft, beachy waves, and her makeup included baby-pink blush on her cheeks, a soft pink, glossy lip, and mascara to accentuate her newly lifted eyes.
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This appearance came less than a week after Richards revealed she had undergone a full-face rejuvenation, including a deep-plane facelift, a temporal brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, and a corner lip lift.
She also underwent fat grafting, in which fat was transferred from her thighs to her face. This, she said, transformed her skin texture, making it feel “more youthful”, and the glow was noticeable on the red carpet.
The transformation, performed by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ben Talei, was praised online as one of the best facelifts many viewers had ever seen.
Some commenters even wrote it took Richards back to her 1999 days as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough.
Richards herself said the procedure changed her life for the better, and—despite initial concerns from her oldest daughters who thought she was too young for a facelift—her only regret was not undergoing it sooner.
She chose to be open about her procedure to help combat unrealistic expectations around aging.
“It’s not just serums. It’s not just eating right and working out and doing all these lasers and stuff like that,” she told Allure.
The virality of Richards’s before-and-after pictures quickly filled Dr. Talei’s office with consultation requests.
In just a few days, despite the estimated cost of $250,000 for Richards’s procedure, his office had been contacted more than 300 times.
Dr. Talei was already in high demand, with a months-long waiting list.
He has performed surgeries on many high-profile faces, including Kathy Griffin, who said she was prompted to visit Dr. Talei after seeing the facelift he performed on her friend, Australian singer-songwriter Sia.
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