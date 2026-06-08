Rosie O’Donnell Shows Off Facelift Results at First Post-Surgery Event
Rosie O’Donnell made her first red carpet appearance since undergoing a facelift, showing off her freshly rejuvenated face.
On Sunday, O’Donnell posed for the cameras at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City, just under two weeks after revealing she underwent a lower deep-plane facelift in January.
After the 64-year-old comedian posted a picture from the evening to her Instagram, the comments were filled with praise for how great she looked.
Fans called O’Donnell’s appearance “fabulous,” “stunning,” and “fantastic.”
“YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” commented Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, with heart-eye and starry-eyed emojis.
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In May, O’Donnell revealed undergoing the procedure first with a detailed Substack post titled “Decisions,” and then with before-and-after photos on Instagram.
On Sunday, at Radio City Music Hall, the mother of five shared her reasons for going public with her plastic surgery with E! News.
“Authenticity is the goal in these days and times,” O’Donnell said. “And I think all that matters is truth and love, and so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it.”
The A League of Their Own star did not opt for a full-face transformation, but only “rejuvenated” her lower face and neck.
The results, while effective, were so subtle that even her teen, Clay, did not notice the change to O’Donnell’s appearance.
“My little autistic 13-year-old said to me, ‘If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again,’” she recalled, referring to the facelift.
“And that put me off it for a few months, but then when I went and did it in January, I came home 10 days later, and they never noticed.”
O’Donnell also addressed the price of the procedure, quipping, “It’s more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can’t drive around in my face.”
When asked about whether she would undergo more plastic surgery after her January procedure, O’Donnell simply said, “No, I don’t think so.”
The lower facelift had addressed the areas O’Donnell was most concerned about.
“I’m on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds, and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face. And there were two lines that made me look sad,” she said.
Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug used to assist weight loss and to treat Type 2 diabetes, is also used by actresses like Amy Schumer and Vanessa Williams.
O’Donnell, who moved to Howth, Ireland, in 2025, said the lines that followed her weight loss led people to misread her expressions as signs of unhappiness.
“In Ireland, people would say, ‘Are you upset, darling? What’s the matter, love?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s just my face. I am not upset; it’s just how I look.’”
In May, O’Donnell wrote that her weight loss caused her face to begin “melting” and drove her to opt for plastic surgery, despite having been a strong opponent of facelifts earlier.
Loose skin and a more sunken appearance can follow rapid weight loss on GLP-1 medications, and the so-called “Ozempic face" has driven many people to seek plastic surgery.
O’Donnell was satisfied with her results.
In the essay, she wrote that she was now “quite pleased with the whole thing” and “happier than I have been in years.“
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